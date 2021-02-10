Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Kudlow: Biden 'moving more progressive left than I thought'

New administration is 'undoing some pretty good policies,' Fox Business anchor tells 'America's Newsroom'

Samuel Chamberlain
By Samuel Chamberlain | Fox News
close
Larry Kudlow slams ‘phony policy’ to increase taxes on the NYSEVideo

Larry Kudlow slams ‘phony policy’ to increase taxes on the NYSE

FOX Business anchor Larry Kudrow reacts to a proposed tax hike on the NYSE, which may cause the company to leave New York State.

President Biden's administration is adopting progressive policies "faster than I thought", Fox Business anchor and former National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow told "America's Newsroom" Wednesday.

"He is moving more progressive left than I thought. I guess I should have taken him at face value during that campaign," said Kudlow, referring to a February 2020 interview with NBC News during which Biden promised that if elected, his White House would "go down as one of the most progressive administrations in American history."

"The ideas I have, Chuck, are big and bold," Biden told "Meet The Press" moderator Chuck Todd in the Feb. 16, 2020 interview. "I mean, this idea that I'm not the progressive in the race -- I mean, my Lord, with my position on health care, my position on global warming, my position on foreign policy, my position on the middle class, this will go down as one of the most progressive administrations in American history."

Kudlow told co-hosts Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino what troubles him about Biden's policies is that by "undoing Trump", "they're undoing some pretty good policies."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"They want to end fracking in 15 years," he listed. "The [$15] minimum wage is back, I guess it's going to be in the budget reconciliation. That will you know, the CBO said it'll help a couple of million people, but it'll also lose a couple of million jobs. That's not what you want. The executive orders on immigration is causing chaos at the border. We have open borders now, no deporting, and that's going to damage jobs along the border."

Kudlow added that "this hate-Trump, progressive, political reversal stuff is job-killing and prosperity-killing. If it continues and extends out, it's not going to damage us right away, but it'll take its toll. It's not good, in my judgment. They're going in the wrong direction here."