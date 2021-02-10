CBO warns $15 minimum wage would cost US nearly 1.4 million jobs

This is a rush transcript from "Your World with Neil Cavuto" February 8, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

CHARLES PAYNE, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: If the minimum wage is hiked, will jobs

take a hike?



The Congressional Budget Office issuing its report today, the CBO warning

that, if the minimum wage is hiked to $15 an hour, it would kiss 1.4

million jobs goodbye and that the federal deficit would skyrocket. The

report also stating that it would lift 900,000 out of poverty.



Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders saying today Democrats are

ready to pass it without any GOP support, if necessary. But is it time to

put the push on ice?



Welcome, everyone. I'm Charles Payne, in for Neil Cavuto. And this is YOUR

WORLD.



To Hillary Vaughn with the very latest -- Hillary



HILLARY VAUGHN, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Hi, Charles.



Well, President Biden's promise to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour

might be slightly delayed. And now he may have a hard time getting moderate

Democrats to back that, after the Congressional Budget Office is out with a

new report today that shows that raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour

would put more people out of a job than those it would help pull out of

poverty.



The CBO says 1.4 million would lose their job from it. Only 900,000 would

be lifted out of poverty because of it. It would also add another $54

billion to the deficit over 10 years. So, some Senate Republicans say it's

going to make stuff more expensive for consumers. It would also hurt people

they are trying to help.



Senator Chuck Grassley tweeting this: "Including this harmful policy in

COVID relief bill would devastate same biz people already hurt by the

pandemic."



But others, like Senator Bernie Sanders, are not letting that news burst

their bubble. Sanders says they should do it anyway and says the news from

the CBO proves his point that they could pass it through budget

reconciliation with no Republican support and just 51 votes, saying this

today: "The good news is that from a Byrd Rule perspective, the CBO has

demonstrated that increasing the minimum wage would have a direct and

substantial impact on the federal budget. What that means is, we can

clearly raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour under the rules of

reconciliation."



On Friday, Biden threw cold water on the idea that the minimum wage hike

would be included in the stimulus package. And, today, White House Press

Secretary Jen Psaki would not say what they would do if they couldn't get

it through Bernie Sanders' way -- Charles.



PAYNE: Hillary, thank you very much.



Now, with the economy already reeling from the pandemic, is this any time

to be hiking the minimum wage and risk the loss of at least 1.4 million

jobs?



With us now, Republican strategist Alexandra Wilkes, Democratic strategist

Jason Nichols, and market watcher Gary B. Smith.



Alexandra, let me start with you.



It's one heck of a tradeoff. How do you see it?



ALEXANDRA WILKES, GOP STRATEGIST: Look, I think that this is such a slap

in the face to small businesses through proposing a minimum wage hike at

this time.



As you mentioned, in July of 2019, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget

Office estimated that this would result in the loss of 1.3 million jobs.

Now, in a post-pandemic era, businesses are suffering more than ever, and

all of us can see it in our general lives, when we see the increasing

automation and the services that we use.



Businesses are already trending in this direction. And a $15 minimum wage

hike is only going to push them over the edge.



PAYNE: Yes, of course, Jason, that was in 2019 version; 1.3 million was on

the low end, the high end at 3.7 million. I haven't had a chance to go

through the entire CBO report today.



But there's obviously some tradeoffs, And, to Alexandra's point, I don't

know. They didn't even talk too much about the small businesses and places

where it's obvious they couldn't afford it.



So, is this a time to sort of try to change the rules of reconciliation and

to force this down the throats of small businesses?



JASON NICHOLS, DEMOCRATIC STRATEGIST: Well, I think that we're looking at

this the wrong way.



First of all, if the minimum wage had grown at the same level as American

productivity, it would be $19.33, $19.33. Raising the minimum wage would

raise pay for 32 million Americans; 31 percent of African Americans would

get a wage increase. And it would benefit the economy as a whole, as more

people would have more money to spend.



So, I think that, when we look at that job loss, and your previous guests

just mentioned automation, automation is just driven by technology. That's

not going to be driven by this. And we look at the results in Seattle. They

have not caused this massive job loss that people are predicting.



Economists are not necessarily all on the same page. But I think that just

choosing this one study, when there are many other studies by the Economic

Policy Institute and other organizations that say that this will be

positive for our economy as a whole, I think is something that we should

look at.



PAYNE: Although Seattle, home to some pretty large corporations, probably

can handle it.



Gary B., I'm not so sure, though, Birmingham can handle it. I'm not so sure

Jackson, Mississippi, can handle it. And there are small businesses

throughout the country, even in prosperous cities, who probably couldn't

handle it. Your thoughts?



GARY B. SMITH, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yes, exactly.



Let's take the case of some city in the middle of the country, Des Moines,

for example. The typical case would be, if they have a restaurant, Charles,

with, say, 10 on the waitstaff, the choice comes down to this. The manager

has to walk out and they go, OK, well, you six are now going to make 20

percent more.



You other four are now going to make zero. That's what it comes down to.

And as far as automation, look, I have even seen it here in Jacksonville,

which is relatively low cost of living, for the local Publix and amongst

other supermarkets. They are adding automation. They're replacing cashiers,

checkout people.



And now it's self-checkout. Look, businesses will adapt. This is not some

money that, oh, Daddy Warbucks will just keep paying up. Businesses adapt.

They add automation, or what they don't do is, they don't expand. They

don't say, instead of the second Mamma Mia's Pizzeria, I'm just going to

stick with the one, because I couldn't afford the waitstaff for two.



PAYNE: Right.



Jason, here's the thing. Often, households that have one person earning

minimum wage may actually have two or three. And my concern is, if you have

two people making $10 an hour, and that's $20 an hour, then the wages go up

to $15, and one of those people lose a job, that household actually has

lost income.



Why isn't the focus on going further, far beyond minimum wage? Why isn't

the focus on, hey, this is the land of opportunity, where we import people

from other countries to take six-figure jobs? Why isn't the Democratic

focus on that element, as opposed as always being so focused on the

minimum?



The poverty line is $12,000. Can we aim higher?



NICHOLS: Well, I think the focus should be on the people who are most

needy and most desperate, the people who, by the way, you and I end up

paying for with social services.



So, I think one of the things that the Democratic Party wants to do is have

a rising tide that lifts more boats. That includes people in the middle,

but that also includes people at the bottom. And as I have said with --

another one of your guests mentioned automation. I think automation is

coming.



There's no way to avoid that. That's capitalism and technology. That is not

rising the minimum wage. As we have seen, the minimum wage is still $7,50

nationwide, and we're still getting their people replaced at the local

grocery store with machines.



So, I don't think that that's what's driving this.



(CROSSTALK)



PAYNE: Alexandra, on Friday, Joe Biden said that he would not try to force

us into this whole reconciliation thing.



Already, they have got something of a mess on their hands. So I'm not sure

-- listen, we know that the progressives are trying to force his hand.

Whether this comes up or not, what would the Republican side be? What do

you say to people who are struggling at that level in terms of them being

able to just grab themselves by the bootstraps?



WILKES: Look, I think what the Republicans are saying is that we need to

open up, we need to get our schools open, we need to get our businesses

open. This is going to be the best way to rev up the economy.



And I think that what Joe Biden is running into here is the -- sort of the

fanciful campaigning running up against the realities of governing. It's

hard. Not everything can be done by fiat with an executive order and the

stroke of a pen.



And in this case, when the going got tough, he seems to have just abandoned

his plan, I think showcasing the weakness of the Democrats' argument here.

They know that this that this strategy doesn't work across 50 states. They

know that this would be a damper on the economy.



And I think that it's another example of where Joe Biden is going to face

problems from the progressive wing of his party.



PAYNE: All right, I want to take -- sort of shifts gears a little bit,

folks, take a corner -- look at the corner of Wall and Broad, another

record start to the week.



In fact, we close at the highs of the session, Dow, Nasdaq, and the S&P

500, in fact, all closing an all-time highs, boosted in part by hopes of an

economic recovery as we get rid of these COVID lockdowns, to Alexandra's

point. Also, oil, those prices rising to the highest level in a year.



Now, next question is, should teachers move to the front of the vaccination

line? This is highly controversial, and a group of Georgia teachers are now

demanding it. So, why is the state's Republican governor denying it?



Well, Brian Kemp is here.



And, later, it's not just Republicans ripping President Biden's move to

kill the Keystone pipeline. Find out what this big labor boss is saying and

why Mike Rowe says he's right. Mike Rowe is coming up.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, NIAID DIRECTOR: You can have children going back to

school as we have had in the past without necessarily having everyone

vaccinated, all the teachers or all the students vaccinated.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PAYNE: Dr. Anthony Fauci telling Neil those kids can get back to school

without everyone being vaccinated.



This as a bitter fight between states and teachers union rages on and a

White House waits for official CDC guidance on safe reopenings later this

week.



We will get reaction from Georgia's Governor Brian Kemp in a moment, but

first to Kristina Partsinevelos on this ongoing national drama -- Kristina.



KRISTINA PARTSINEVELOS, FOX NEWS BUSINESS CORRESPONDENT: Charles, you have

school closures across the country and a lack of in person learning that

has become -- quote -- "a national emergency," according to President Biden

in an interview yesterday before the Super Bowl. But the problem that we're

seeing across the country is that it varies so widely in regards to how

schools are reopening.



Take, for example, this map that we have. We can see that there's four

states right now that have mandatory school reopenings. Then you have got

six states that have partial closure orders, and then the rest of the

states are leaving it up to the local districts to decide on the reopening

process.



And the nation's most powerful teachers union leader told The New York

Times that teachers need more money and more time, saying -- quote -- "I'm

confident that we will overcome the fear, but it's not going to happen in

two-and-a-half nanoseconds."



And this statement comes even though the Biden administration did make a

promise to reopen schools within 100 days of his term. But we know that

process is a little bit tough.



In Chicago, for example, the teachers union did agreed to a tentative

agreement to reopen schools, but K-8 students will not return until at

least early March.



Then you have, in Philadelphia, the local district over there threatened

not to reenter schools this week. Here in New York, Mayor de Blasio did

make a big statement that middle schools could reopen on February 25, an

important step for over 60,000 city students.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BILL DE BLASIO (D), MAYOR OF NEW YORK: Our kids really benefit

emotionally, intellectually, and even in terms of their physical health,

getting out to school, being in the school community, being somewhere where

there's caring adults who can help them out in so many ways.



And a lot of kids have not done well with the isolation.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PARTSINEVELOS: That plan, though, is for middle schools. There's still no

plan yet for high school student students here in New York.



And so that means there are a lot of children and students left in limbo.

One nonprofit study from October said that roughly three million students

may not be receiving a formal education, which means either virtually or in

person.



So, as students fall behind, the renewed urgency continues to improve the

state of education here in the United States and get students back to

classes safely -- Charles.



PAYNE: Kristina, thank you very much.



Meantime, the Atlanta Board of Education requesting teachers be moved to

the front of the vaccination line.



But the state's Republican governor is saying, while teachers are a

priority, for now, they will have to wait. How come?



Well, Brian Kemp joins us now with the answer.



Governor, thanks for joining us.



Just what is the answer? And, apparently, obviously, you must have stated

it before, but for the audience who are not aware of this, it's a major

donnybrook in your state. What are you telling these teachers?



GOV. BRIAN KEMP (R-GA): Well, I wouldn't necessarily agree with you about

a major donnybrook in the state.



I mean, look, we'd love to be vaccinating teachers right now. We need more

supply from the federal government. We're thankful for the little bit of

good news we got over the last seven days to get some more vaccine.



But we have two million seniors that -- and first responders and other

folks that meet the current qualifications here in Georgia, so we still

have a long way to go to get those vaccinated. Obviously, if there's 65-

year-old individuals that are in our school systems, they're eligible to

get vaccinating -- vaccinated now.



And we'd love to do teachers. But we're really following the data and the

science and trying to protect the most vulnerable to the virus. And that's

what Dr. Toomey...



PAYNE: Right.



KEMP: That's the advice that she's given me as well.



PAYNE: Well, with all due respect, I see that's what you call phase one 1-

A+, the two million folks; 1.3 million are seniors. But the teachers are

saying, hey, we're nervous, we're very anxious.



And there is a big fuss, particularly after this apparent raid in Elbert

County, where 470 shots were confiscated from a medical center that had

been giving them out to teachers. So, there's something going on in your

state with respect to the teachers.



Why -- why don't you believe they are accepting in your answer to why they

have to wait in line?



KEMP: Well, there's certainly something going on in Georgia, Charles.



We have had teachers and students in person in the classroom since August

and the first part of September in all parts of our state. So, the data

says that that's a safe place to be if you do it the right way. We have

supported our schools in doing that. We have given out 8.3 million pieces

of PPE.



We have given out cleaning supplies and other things to help our schools

safely reopen. But we left it up to them, complete local control. So,

there's a lot of teachers that have been in the classroom for months and

months now. Much like we did our reopening plan in Georgia, we followed the

guidance, we followed the data.



PAYNE: Right.



KEMP: We put in good regulations to be able to do that. And it's worked

for our economy and it's working for our schools.



PAYNE: What about the caregivers for the elderly? Where do they fall in?

Are they in this 1-A or the 1-B part of this program?



KEMP: Well, certainly, the caregivers in nursing homes, skilled nursing

facilities, long-term care facilities and other places, they're being taken

care of through Operation Warp Speed.



It is a little bit disappointing...



(CROSSTALK)



PAYNE: Yes, I'm just saying, I'm taking care of my grandmother. Someone's

taking care of their grandmother. What does that -- where do they fall in

the process?



KEMP: Well, caregivers and those are eligible in that process.



Look, we want to expand. I would love to do that now. But we have got to

have more vaccine to do that. We're running 10 points above the national

average for doses given. Hopefully, we will be able to expand soon, when we

get Johnson & Johnson board, because, look, that's what we want to do.



We want to get everybody vaccinated. But we're following the guidance and

the public health data right now. I mean, the concern for me, Charles, is

making sure that we have a hospital bed for everyone in this state that has

a COVID situation or non-COVID.



PAYNE: Right.



KEMP: And we know that 65-year-olds are more adversely affected by COVID

than those that are 45 or 50 or the teaching age.



PAYNE: Right.



KEMP: It's not that I don't want to do it, but we're really following the

advice of public health officials.



PAYNE: Governor Kemp, appreciate your time. Thank you very much.



KEMP: Thank you.



PAYNE: So, ahead of the impeachment trial tomorrow, we know Democrats are

against former President Trump. But Jonathan Turley says one of their

arguments goes against every American's legal rights. And he's going to

explain.



Plus, big labor now worried about big job losses from President Biden's

pipeline decision. Mike Rowe is here on that next.



PAYNE: Jonathan Turley on tomorrow's impeachment trial, Mike Rowe on big

labor's beef with President Biden, and the polar vortex that's about to hit

us all with the coldest air in years.



We will be right back in 60 seconds.



PAYNE: Moments ago, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer laying out the

rules for the Trump impeachment trial which kicks off tomorrow.



Chad Pergram on Capitol Hill with the very latest -- Chad.



CHAD PERGRAM, FOX NEWS CONGRESSIONAL CORRESPONDENT: Good afternoon,

Charles.



Well, here is the bipartisan agreement. This is worked out by Senate

Democrats and Republicans, the House impeachment managers -- they're the

prosecutors in this case -- and also the president's defense counsel.



It all starts around 1:00 Eastern time Tuesday afternoon. And this is the

framework, 16 hours for House managers to make their case, 16 hours for the

president's defense counsel. And this is spread out over two days. It is

then up to the managers to request witnesses.



Later, there will be equal time for senators questions. They are submitted

in writing, then closing arguments and actual Senate deliberations.

Remember, it takes two-thirds to convict in the United States Senate.



Now, the Senate travel go dark for the Jewish Sabbath. That's at sundown

Friday night, at the request of the president's counsel, David Schoen. He

is an Orthodox Jew. The trial would resume on Sunday.



What we don't know right now is whether or not there would be a motion to

dismiss. That's something we have heard a little bit of chatter about. That

would take just 51 votes. But this is the framework, and it starts tomorrow

afternoon at 1:00 Eastern time -- Charles.



PAYNE: Chad, thank you very much.



Now, ahead of the impeachment trial's start tomorrow, to preview today,

lead impeachment manager, Maryland Democrat Jamie Raskin, says Trump's

refusal to testify -- quote -- "supports his guilt."



Well, my next guest says that statement trashes a core constitutional

principle.



Jonathan Turley is a George Washington University law professor and FOX

News contributor.



And he's here to explain.



By the way, we did reach out to Congressman Raskin, and we are still

awaiting a response.



Professor Turley, your thoughts?



JONATHAN TURLEY, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, first of all, I would not

count Congressman Raskin's silence on this issue against him, because

that's an important value.



And putting that aside, this is a constitutional process. And our

constitutional values should not be a stranger to this trial. One of those

core values is that you not only have -- you're not only allowed to decline

testimony, but, generally, that is not used against you.



Now, it's true this isn't a constitutional -- I'm sorry -- this isn't a

criminal case. But these are important values that define us. It's also, by

the way, grossly unfair. Presidents historically have not testified.

There's various reasons for that.



But, in addition to those reasons, this president contests the

constitutionality of this trial. So, all those reasons are rather obvious

for not appearing for testimony. So what the House is saying is that we're

just going to ignore all that and argue that this is -- can be used as

evidence of your guilt.



Well, Bill Clinton didn't personally testify at his Senate trial. It's a

really obnoxious argument to make, particularly in these circumstances.

And, Charles, one of the really curious aspects of this is that the House

is making this argument, when it has done nothing to lock in testimony that

might show the president's intent or give us more information.



After holding a snap impeachment, which I have been very critical of, they

have allowed weeks to go by. They haven't locked in the testimony of a

dozen people who've spoken publicly who witnessed and spoke to the

president during this period.



They could have just locked in that testimony in the House. They could have

created the record that's missing over the last few weeks. But, instead,

they're saying that they're going to use the this silence of the president

against him.



PAYNE: Now, you also wrote that the House Dems, the most grievous

constitutional crime that they're suggesting, that they're saying this is

the most grievous constitutional crime ever committed by a president, and

yet there's no declaration of an incitement.



There's no deliberate deliberation or meaning behind this. I mean, they're

making these declarative statements. They're bold. Certainly, they're

incendiary and provocative, but they're not any -- they're not adding any

substance to it. I mean, is this how we're going to go through this, just

with the sort of lobbing these sort of grenades, and nothing behind it?



TURLEY: Well, Charles, this is part of the inherent conflict in the House

position.



They are insisting and many experts are insisting that the president should

not be arguing free speech or the First Amendment or those cases dealing

with incitement. And yet the House managers want to call this a

constitutional crime. They want to call it incitement to insurrection.



They just don't want to talk about the underlying case law. Well, there is

case law there.



PAYNE: Right.



TURLEY: It's relevant. It's not controlling.



But we often refer to these cases and the crimes that are referenced, at

least in part, in an article of impeachment. Those cases do not support the

House position that this is actual criminal incitement. Some members have

suggested it is. Many experts have.



I expect that case would likely collapse ultimately in federal court, if it

was actually brought against the president.



PAYNE: Jonathan, I got 30 seconds, but you also wrote about our addiction

to rage as a nation, citing where one neighbor was pretty upset that her

Trump neighbors shoveled out her driveway.



Is all of this connected in your mind, and the impeachment, just to what's

happened with this country and our addiction to rage?



TURLEY: I think it is.



I mean, the problem that the Democrats will face is that many of the past

reckless comments on the other side will be played. And everyone's been an

accessory to this -- these -- this politics of rage and division. But

people don't want to admit that they're actually addicted to it. They like

it.



And I think that column in The L.A. Times reflects that addiction. And that

may be the saddest thing of all that will come out of this trial.



PAYNE: Professor Turley, thank you very much. Always appreciate it.



Well, if you're not already digging out, get ready for bitter cold

temperatures setting in. And that battle over President Biden's action on

the Keystone pipeline heating up, as big labor boss Richard Trumka blasts

it as a job killer.



Is it a decision that the president should consider reversing?



Mike Rowe is up. He's next.



PAYNE: Get ready for another winter blast, as some folks are still digging

out. A polar vortex is moving in and bringing in, in the coldest air and

years to millions of Americans.



AccuWeather's Mark Mancuso has the latest on where the deep freeze is

heading and just how cold can it get -- Mark.



MARK MANCUSO, ACCUWEATHER METEOROLOGIST: That's right.



So far, the polar vortex has been well-behaved, but no longer. Check this

out, life below zero. These are the consecutive hours that we have been

below zero in these cities. Minneapolis, we finally climbed up to zero. So

we stopped the streak at 46 hours. So, what is that, anywhere from one to

three days of subzero air.



There it is, the big chunk of cold air. We call this the polar vortex.

That's now dropped the farthest south we have seen it this winter in

actually, as you said, the past couple of years. We haven't seen cold like

this.



So, here it is. This big area of purple is the arctic air. And notice right

here in West Central Canada, the coldest of the year swings down through

the Upper Midwest here at the end of the week. So, temperatures will relax

just a little bit tomorrow, certainly no heat wave, but not as cold. This

will probably be the warmest day, and then temperatures will start to drop

again.



Look at this. In Chicago, we're in the teens, but at the end of the week,

it gets colder. And look at Kansas City. The average is 41. We're in the

teens. And by the end of the week, with that second shot of cold, highs

will be down closer to zero.



And with all this weight of cold air coming down from the north, the storm

track will be suppressed farther south. So that will pave the way to some

light snows the Midwest to the Mid-Atlantic. Farther South, we will see

some ice and rain. And for the end of the week, the next storm a little

farther itself, so we could have some problems with the ICE farther south,

off to the north.



It's pretty chilly. And that colder air will swipe through the Northeast

before it moves out over the weekend. Looks like we will have to wait until

after Valentine's Day to warm things up -- back to you.



PAYNE: All right, so those Kansas City tears will turn into ice cubes.



Mark, thank you very much.



Meantime, big labor pushing back against President Biden's cancellation of

the Keystone XL pipeline.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



RICHARD TRUMKA, PRESIDENT, AFL-CIO: I wish he hadn't done that on the

first day, because the Laborers' International was right. It did and will

cost us jobs in the process.



QUESTION: Do you think Biden realizes that that was a mistake, that

announcement?



TRUMKA: I think so, yes.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PAYNE: AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka speaking out against the plan to

cut thousands of Americans' jobs.



The move also drawing criticism from my next guest, host of "Six Degrees

With Mike Rowe" on Discovery+.



Mike Rowe, Mike, I'm sort of surprised that Richard Trumka is surprised.

Nevertheless, he says what you have been saying for a long time. And this

is painful stuff.



MIKE ROWE, "SIX DEGREES WITH MIKE ROWE": Yes, the surprise is surprising.



Far be it for me to criticize, but it is kind of interesting to see the

candidate that was supported by big labor do something that is so clearly

not in the interest of big labor. I guess the cognitive dissonance is

interesting to ruminate upon.



But, look, I don't think -- I don't think this story, from where I'm

sitting anyway, is just about the loss of jobs, which is a big deal, nor is

it just about the potential loss of energy independence, which is an even

bigger deal. It's about both of those things.



But, from my perspective, it's also about the incredible degree to which so

many millions of Americans have become disconnected from the role of fossil

fuels in their personal daily lives, not just at the pump, and not just at

the thermostat inside of the house, but with everything from yoga pants, to

the plastic keys on my keyboard right now.



This is -- we have affirmatively embarked, it seems, upon a larger plan,

where it's OK to make energy the enemy. And I think a lot of what's playing

out right now around this story are the logical symptoms of what a

reasonable person might expect to happen when a country decides that

there's truth in the claim that the world is going to end in 12 years.



PAYNE: Yes, I think they actually moved that up to nine years.



But that being said...



(LAUGHTER)



PAYNE: Yes. You may have to change some of your vacation plans.



But, that being said, there's also an interesting twist in this, because

now oil prices are starting to skyrocket. And they have gone up a lot since

that executive order on Keystone. And this essential ingredient to our

economic freedom that gets us to take ambulances to take people to the

hospital, to provide the plastic partitions, so that teachers can go to

school and teach kids, is actually going to become more expensive.



Isn't that the sort of crazy irony of all this? The transition period to

when we can really get off of fossil fuels is so far away, that this is --

seems suicidal.



ROWE: Well, the irony is undeniable, and it's rich.



And one of the things that a lot of people I don't think really understand

about the nature of energy is that there is no bigger investor, my

understanding, in alternative fuels than oil and natural gas.



So, you can't make those guys the enemy, if they are our best hope of

facilitating the transition that most reasonable people want. I don't know

of anybody who wants to live on a dirty planet or an unclean -- in an

unclean country.



PAYNE: Right.



ROWE: But this idea that we can flip a switch and suddenly get off of one

teat and onto another, that's harebrained.



And the shows that I work on over the years, I didn't really intend to do

this, but when I look back at "Dirty Jobs" and "Somebody's Gotta Do It" do

it and now "Six Degrees," they're all attempts to challenge this idea that

we're not connected in every imaginable way, because we are.



And we have become disconnected, unfortunately, in my view, from some of

the most critical things that make us a united country, from our history,

from our food, and of course, from our energy.



PAYNE: Right.



ROWE: All of these things still matter hugely.



PAYNE: Mike -- Mike, I got 30 seconds, but you hit upon your new show,

"Six Degrees."



Tell us how it's different from what you have done and what we should

expect.



ROWE: Well, it's very different from "Dirty Jobs." This is a show that

does attempt to prove that everything is in fact connected.



Ironically, the lead sponsor is the energy industry. So, I'm not on your

show for that reason, but it is very, very timely that this idea that we

are still connected can be proven through history in a really lighthearted

way. Each episode starts with a ridiculous question, like how a horseshoe

can help you find your soul mate.



I get an hour to prove that it's possible. And what we learn along the way

is that none of it would happen without energy.



PAYNE: Love it.



Mike, I can't wait to watch. You have always been a favorite of everyone,

including myself. So, congratulations, and we will see you again real soon.

Thank you.



ROWE: Take care.



PAYNE: So, will the new administration's rules mean fewer restraints on

the illegal immigrations and actually more restraints on agents?



Why one guy who used to run ICE is worried about America's safety.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



PROTESTERS: Abolish ICE! Abolish ICE! Abolish ICE! Abolish ICE!



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PAYNE: Remember the calls to abolish ICE?



Well, one official telling The Washington Post that's what the Biden

administration is essentially dealing with new rules that are coming. Now,

they reportedly stop agents from pursuing deportations of some convicted

drug criminals, DUI drivers, and those involved in low-level assaults.



Former acting ICE Director Ron Vitiello is worried about these changes. And

he joins us now.



Ron, lay them all out for us, because it just -- it's fascinating, but

worrisome at the same time.



RON VITIELLO, FORMER ACTING U.S. IMMIGRATION AND CUSTOMS ENFORCEMENT

DIRECTOR: It is, Charles.



My heart goes out to the work force, because we just went through four

years of a president who wanted to try and fix the border and bring

integrity back to the immigration system. And now this administration is

sending a signal that we will travel the globe, that we're going to go soft

on border security and soft on immigration enforcement.



And so they put this memo out on the -- I guess it was on the 20th. They

made exceptions for somebody who's a national security threat. They made

exceptions for people who are convicted of aggravated felonies and if they

just crossed the border.



So, that leaves millions of people in the United States who are criminally

involved. They're in gangs. They could be accused of crimes like murder and

pedophilia, rape, arson, robbery, human trafficking. Those people would

still -- if they're not convicted of those crimes, even though they

committed them, they wouldn't be subject to deportation under the

guidelines that are be putting out.



So, we're definitely going soft on interior immigration enforcement. And

let me just say, last year, ICE arrested, in the administrative sense,

103,000-plus people; 90 percent of them had criminal arrests or

convictions.



And so they have already prioritized how they use their resources to

protect us.



PAYNE: I mean, obviously, you would argue coming into the country

unauthorized is illegal, in of itself, and then to be able to compound that

and still not be forced or not be deported.



But I suspect that you're going to have then major cities who are going to

glom onto this as reasons not to cooperate with ICE, which we saw before

was an unmitigated disaster.



So, again, you started out by saying you feel badly for your former

colleagues. What's going to become of their jobs, I mean, the ability to do

their jobs?



VITIELLO: It's going to be very difficult.



This memo authorizes those narrow exceptions. And if they want to make an

arrest outside of those exceptions, they have to get permission from the

director in Washington. That's going to deteriorate the chain of command.



And so what -- the other signal that's going out here is that they don't

trust the work force. You know, it's very rare for someone to get arrested

in the interior United States just for being here illegally. Most of them

are found by ICE because they have done something else, they're fugitives

from immigration court, or they're fugitives from local jurisdictions where

they have been arrested.



And that's how ICE finds some most of the people that they remove.



PAYNE: Right.



VITIELLO: And now they're taking those tools away from agents. And it's

not going to be good for the work force.



You have these people in the House that got elected on the abolish ICE

call.



PAYNE: Yes.



VITIELLO: And it's just -- it's not boding well for the country's

security.



This is going to put more pressure on the border. People are going to

recognize that we're not serious about this.



PAYNE: Yes, I wanted to ask you about that.



Ron, I have got less than a minute.



VITIELLO: Yes.



(CROSSTALK)



PAYNE: But I was a security policeman in the Air Force.



And the first thing I learned about anything is that deterring folks is the

main mission. You can deter women and young kids from making an arduous

multithousand -- trek or being victimized by mafias and coyotes. It seems

to me now that all of that sort deterrent is gone. And it's going to put

more people in danger.



Just your thoughts on that? And, again, I'm sorry. I have only got 30

seconds left.



VITIELLO: No, it'll be -- it will put more pressure on the border.



It'll be more difficult for the agents down there to do that job, because,

like you said, the smugglers and the cartels are going to profit from the

flow that comes up this pipeline. And the people who are in the pipeline,

the smuggled aliens, they're not in good shape either.



PAYNE: Yes.



VITIELLO: These smugglers leave them out all over the terrain in terrible

weather. It's dangerous for them as well.



PAYNE: Yes, we have heard the stories.



Ron Vitiello, thank you very much. Appreciate it.



By the way, we called Homeland Security Department for an interview. And we

are still right now waiting to hear back.



Up next: There's a new push and Texas to crack down on social media

companies from cracking down on free speech. How will it work and do other

states need to do the same?



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



PAYNE: Bitcoin is definitely not a bit player, surging again today on news

that Elon Musk's Tesla bought $1.5 billion worth of the cryptocurrency. The

electric carmaker planning to accept Bitcoin for future payments.



We will, of course, continue to watch the story as it rapidly develops.



Meantime, the free speech battle taking center stage in Texas. Republican

Governor Greg Abbott pushing for a bill that would prevent social media

platforms like Facebook and Twitter from canceling conservative speech.



Let's get the read from attorney Leeza Garber. By the way, Facebook had no

comment for us on this story. And we're still waiting to hear back from

Twitter.



Leeza, what do you make of it? We're seeing these states now take a stand.



LEEZA GARBER, ATTORNEY: Hi, Charles. So good to see you. It's been too

long.



And Texas' approach right now is a creative one. It's certainly something

that other states are looking into, this kind of proactive legislation to

look into how Facebook and other social media platforms are moderating

their users and moderating content.



It all comes back to Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which

is a piece of legislation that's now almost 30 years old. And it provides

this broad shield against liability for having the social media platform to

be able to moderate as they see fit and not be held liable for what users

post.



The problem is -- and this is something we see often in technology -- the

law simply doesn't move as fast as the technology does. So it's lagging

behind. And that's why states are looking to pick up what it's leaving

behind. And it's also President Biden is also saying there needs to be

changes. Pelosi has said there needs to be changes. So it's coming from

many, many areas.



PAYNE: Yes, and, obviously, 30 years ago, these laws could not anticipate

the sort of reach and power. These have -- companies have become de facto

the public square. And it's -- everyone agrees it's time to do something.



And yet isn't it ironic that, more recently, it feels like they have

actually flaunted their disdain from conservatives? No longer trying to

hide it, no longer is saying the right things in press releases. They have

taken a lot of people off the platform. Google last week removed 100,000

people who had negative reviews of Robinhood.



I mean, they're taking it upon themselves to actively police their

platforms, and not they're policing it in favor of conservatives.



GARBER: The problem is inherently, with the legislation that exists, these

platforms can do as they see fit. They are allowed to create their own

rules and they govern themselves.



What's interesting is that Zuckerberg of Facebook said as recently as early

this month that they want rules, they want better legislation, they want to

have less responsibility in terms of dictating what they're supposed to do

in terms of moderation.



But, so far, we're just seeing piecemeal steps. We have seen broad claims

that Section 230 helped create the Internet almost 30 years ago, with 26

little words, because it provided this freedom.



But now we see major political figures really pushing for better

legislation, more specific legislation to take into account the billions of

users that are on these platforms.



PAYNE: Yes, but I think we all have to be careful. After Congress said

they would take steps against banks on Wall Street, what we saw were no

banks. We went years without any new banks. Same thing with oil. The only

ones who are going to win are big oil.



Whenever they take these steps, they, ironically, build the moat against

these powerful companies, and they have no true competition.



What -- is there a legal argument that says, OK, Parler can't compete,

certainly doesn't have the bandwidth to compete? There's no true

alternatives. Should that create a greater sense of urgency for lawmakers

to take some action here?



GARBER: There should be a greater sense of urgency because of all these

issues that have come up all at once.



You see the deplatforming of major figures. You see questions of free

speech, even though free speech doesn't really apply, because these are

private platforms, private companies. But, in general, definitely, there

should be a push for a review of this legislation, because we have to

remember there are simply mere mortals behind the moderation of these

platforms.



We have lawyers. We have H.R. executives. But why are they the ones that

are allowed to say who's allowed to do what on these platforms? So, we need

better legislation.



PAYNE: Well, we say the plot tickets. We will see, Leeza.



By the way, folks, Neil is back tomorrow. You can catch me on FOX Business.



END



