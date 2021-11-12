KT McFarland slams media, Democrats who pushed false Trump-Russia claims: 'It was a big lie'

Former deputy national security adviser KT McFarland reacted Friday to information that revealed Jake Sullivan, President Biden's White House national security adviser , is the "foreign policy advisor" referred to in the indictment of former Hillary Clinton presidential campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann.

DEMS' RUSSIA-RUSE EXPOSED: THE DURHAM INDICTMENTS EXPLAINED

KT MCFARLAND: The attorney general's counsel, special assistant, who is overseeing the investigation that John Durham is making is Jake Sullivan’s wife. So, the wife is overseeing the investigation that potentially includes her husband, number one. Number two, Jake Sullivan was known, it was an open secret that Jake Sullivan was the one during the 2016 campaign and then after the 2016 election who was feeding the media all sorts of information about Donald Trump collusion, Steele Dossier, Donald Trump never would have won the election unless he had help with the Russians. So he was out there feeding what he presumably now we know, that it was a big lie. He would have known it was a big lie.

