Gov. Kristi Noem on new bill to protect girls' sports: 'This comes down to fairness'

As more colleges see transgender athletes winning in girls sports, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem joined ‘Fox & Friends’ Friday to provide details on her state's new legislation to protect girls' sports.

KRISTI NOEM: There are very physical differences between males and females. And that is one of the issues that we're talking about, the biological differences and making sure that we're protecting girls' sports so that girls have a level playing field, they have the opportunity to be successful. And that's something that was fought for many years ago. We here in South Dakota will protect that right, for boys to play in boys' sports and girls should play in girls' sports.

I think a lot of people across the country are trying to take this issue and make it into personal beliefs or to send a message on a different issue when really what this comes down to is fairness, fairness for girls, giving them a level playing field. So that if they compete in these sports they can be successful, and they have the opportunity to go to college, get scholarships, to be a professional and make sure that they're competing against someone who is given the same gifts and the same level of physical abilities that they were.

