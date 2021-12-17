Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Gov. Kristi Noem on new bill to protect girls' sports: 'This comes down to fairness'

Noem says girls must have a level playing field in athletics

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Governor Kristi Noem pushing for legislation to protect girls sports: 'This comes down to fairness' Video

Governor Kristi Noem pushing for legislation to protect girls sports: 'This comes down to fairness'

Gov. Noem, R-S.D., details plan to protect girls sports at the K-12 and college level in order to provide an equal playing field.

As more colleges see transgender athletes winning in girls sports, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem joined Fox & Friends’ Friday to provide details on her state's new legislation to protect girls' sports.

LIA THOMAS' DOMINANCE IN SWIMMING LEADS TO NCAA LETTER FROM PENN PARENTS 

KRISTI NOEM: There are very physical differences between males and females. And that is one of the issues that we're talking about, the biological differences and making sure that we're protecting girls' sports so that girls have a level playing field, they have the opportunity to be successful. And that's something that was fought for many years ago. We here in South Dakota will protect that right, for boys to play in boys' sports and girls should play in girls' sports. 

I think a lot of people across the country are trying to take this issue and make it into personal beliefs or to send a message on a different issue when really what this comes down to is fairness, fairness for girls, giving them a level playing field. So that if they compete in these sports they can be successful, and they have the opportunity to go to college, get scholarships, to be a professional and make sure that they're competing against someone who is given the same gifts and the same level of physical abilities that they were.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

Gov. Noem responds to Biden's Christmas warning to unvaccinated Americans Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.