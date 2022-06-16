Expand / Collapse search
College
Published

Kilmeade, 'Outnumbered' hosts sound off on George Washington University dropping 'Colonials' nickname

'The Colonials' will have a new moniker by the 2023-2024 school year

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Schools have ‘bigger issues’ than mascot names: Kilmeade Video

Schools have ‘bigger issues’ than mascot names: Kilmeade

‘Fox & Friends’ host Brian Kilmeade joins ‘Outnumbered’ to discuss George Washington University’s decision the Colonials nickname.

"Fox & Friends" host Brian Kilmeade called out George Washington University for extreme "political correctness" as the university announced Wednesday they will drop the iconic "Colonials" mascot. On "Outnumbered" Thursday, Kilmeade argued GWU has "bigger issues," such as affordability.

GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY DROPS COLONIALS MONIKER, OFFICIALS SAY NAME FAILS TO ‘MATCH THE VALUES OF GW’

BRIAN KILMEADE: I think it's Washington in particular. And then going at them through the colonials. Evidently, colonials are something that they didn't call themselves in the 1600s, 1700s prior to the American Revolution. But it was indicative of that time when Washington came up in the area in which this school is located. So political correctness gone amok. Again, this is really insulting. I wouldn't be surprised if in five years we'll be talking about should George Washington come off George Washington University. So what's also obscene about it is I think the school is $82,000 a year. I think that they have bigger issues. Where do you get that tuition down and leave the big giant guy in the colonel outfit alone. 

