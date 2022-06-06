No apology: Kid Rock tells Tucker Carlson he stands by drunken rant attacking Oprah Winfrey

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Multiplatinum artist Kid Rock refuses to apologize for a drunken rant in which he attacked Oprah Winfrey and Joy Behar by name at his honky-tonk in downtown Nashville.



"A drunk man’s words are a sober man’s thoughts, I own what I said," he told Tucker Carlson in an interview featured in "Life of a Rockstar," the latest episode of Tucker Carlson Originals on Fox Nation.



In 2019, TMZ released footage of Kid Rock on stage repeatedly saying "f--- Oprah Winfrey" and "f--- Joy Behar."



"I don’t apologize to anybody. I’m not an Oprah Winfrey fan," he said when pressed about the rant. "I got drunk and f---in’ next thing, I’m on stage [saying] f--- Oprah…"

Kid Rock also attacked Kathie Lee Gifford by name during the rant.



"I was trying to go after Kathy Griffin you know, for holding up Trump’s head, but I’m so out of it I’m like ‘f--- Kathie Lee Gifford,’" he said.



"When it comes back on TMZ or whatever a few weeks later I’m like ‘oh man, I like Kathie Lee Gifford.’ We’ve been kind of friendly throughout the years."