Kevin O'Leary battles CNN host in heated debate over Trump fraud case: 'I am speaking'

TV personality and "Shark Tank" host Kevin O'Leary battled with a CNN anchor after a New York judge ruled against former President Trump in a case over his finances and assets.

"What a great message to send out all around the world," O'Leary said of the $464 million bond that Trump is appealing in court. The former president's lawyers wrote on Monday in a court filing that it was a "practical impossibility" to obtain that bond "under the circumstances presented."

"Take a claim where there was no monies lost," O'Leary said in an exchange caught by Mediaite. "There was no fraud here in the context of actually people losing money."

A New York Appeals Court judge denied Trump’s request late last month to delay payment of the $464 million owed as a result of the lawsuit brought by New York State Attorney General Letitia James, but said he would temporarily allow the 2024 front-runner and his sons to continue running their business during the appeals process.

A New York Appeals Court judge previously ruled that the former president must post a bond for the full amount of the judgment and that an independent director of compliance will be appointed.

But O'Leary's criticism of the ruling and the massive, nearly half a billion dollar bond for Trump, caused him to get into a verbal clash with CNN anchor Laura Coates.

Coates and O'Leary repeatedly spoke over each other, with the anchor telling O'Leary that she would not be "talked over."

"This is not America," O'Leary said of the judgment.

"What are you doing?" Coates said, speaking over him.

"Not America," O'Leary repeated. "Not America."

"It’s not America, but it is the ‘Laura Coates Live’ show and I am speaking," she said. "So that will be the rule."

"It's ‘Laura Coates’ Live, and hello, my name is Laura Coates," she added.

O'Leary also mocked the penalty against Trump for a crime for which, "apparently, no money was lost."

"Great message for New York," he said, again criticizing the decision. "Great message for America."

The "Shark Tank" host and investor said that the ruling against Trump was a "statement that would be much better made sometime in Venezuela."

"Forget about Trump," O'Leary told the audience. "Nothing to do with Trump. Everything to do about America and the New York brand. I love this state. My children live here. A horrible message to everybody around the world watching this. Absolutely horrific."

Trump claimed Monday night that New York Attorney General Letitia James engaged in fraud by allegedly convincing a judge to undervalue his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida amid his civil fraud case in the Empire State.

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump called James a "failed and disgusting" attorney general who significantly undervalued his Florida property.

