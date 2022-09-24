Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Kevin McCarthy on 'Commitment to America' plan: GOP will hold government accountable 'like you haven't seen'

The House minority leader explains Republicans' plan ahead of the midterms

Graham Colton
By Graham Colton | Fox News
close
The 'four pillars' of the 'Commitment to America' plan: Kevin McCarthy Video

The 'four pillars' of the 'Commitment to America' plan: Kevin McCarthy

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy discusses House Republicans' 'Commitment to America' plan on 'Life, Liberty & Levin.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy predicted that House Republicans' "Commitment to America" plan would enable the GOP to "hold government accountable like you haven't seen" on "Life, Liberty & Levin."

The plan outlines Republicans' priorities if they controlled a majority of the House as a result of November's midterm elections.

WHY HOUSE REPUBLICANS' 'COMMITMENT TO AMERICA' IS A BIG DEAL

"We're first going to preserve our constitutional rights, but we're going to hold government accountable like you haven't seen," he told host Mark Levin. "We're going to find out where the origins of COVID started. The DOJ — you've got an individual [who] called parents terrorists because they went to a school board meeting."

"There's so many elements that we're going to be able to do as we move forward."

WHAT IS CRITICAL RACE THEORY?

McCarthy also vowed that Republicans would provide a parents' bill of rights to establish their "say" in their children's education and give them a "parental choice."

As for the government's role in the nationwide crime wave, McCarthy said the GOP would hold accountable prosecutors who "won't uphold the law," while providing national security.

Republicans would also roll back the addition of the reported 87,000 IRS government agents, McCarthy said.

  • U.S. House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaks
    Image 1 of 3

    WASHINGTON, DC: U.S. House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaks as Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), and House Minority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) listen during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol.   (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

  • Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) pauses while speaking during her weekly news conference
    Image 2 of 3

    WASHINGTON, DC: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) pauses while speaking during her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

  • British singer-songwriter Sir Elton John (3rd L) poses for photos
    Image 3 of 3

    WASHINGTON, DC: British singer-songwriter Sir Elton John (3rd L) poses for photos with his husband David Furnish (L), U.S. President Joe Biden (2nd L) and first lady Jill Biden (R).  (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The "Commitment to America" plan's foundation is made of four pillars, he said: an accountable government, a strong economy, a safe country and "a future built on freedom."

McCarthy called for border security and the end of catch-and-release policies at the border, noting that fentanyl kills 300 Americans daily.

The Californian lawmaker moreover advocated energy independence and the return of the supply chain from China to the United States.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Two-hundred thousand more police officers would bolster the ranks of law enforcement under the GOP's plan, he added. 

"We've got to not defund our police, as the Democrats have done."

Graham Colton is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to graham.colton@fox.com and on Twitter: @GrahamGColton.