Kevin McCarthy on 'Commitment to America' plan: GOP will hold government accountable 'like you haven't seen'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy predicted that House Republicans' "Commitment to America" plan would enable the GOP to "hold government accountable like you haven't seen" on "Life, Liberty & Levin."

The plan outlines Republicans' priorities if they controlled a majority of the House as a result of November's midterm elections.

WHY HOUSE REPUBLICANS' 'COMMITMENT TO AMERICA' IS A BIG DEAL

"We're first going to preserve our constitutional rights, but we're going to hold government accountable like you haven't seen," he told host Mark Levin. "We're going to find out where the origins of COVID started. The DOJ — you've got an individual [who] called parents terrorists because they went to a school board meeting."

"There's so many elements that we're going to be able to do as we move forward."

WHAT IS CRITICAL RACE THEORY?

McCarthy also vowed that Republicans would provide a parents' bill of rights to establish their "say" in their children's education and give them a "parental choice."

As for the government's role in the nationwide crime wave, McCarthy said the GOP would hold accountable prosecutors who "won't uphold the law," while providing national security.

Republicans would also roll back the addition of the reported 87,000 IRS government agents, McCarthy said.

The "Commitment to America" plan's foundation is made of four pillars, he said: an accountable government, a strong economy, a safe country and "a future built on freedom."

McCarthy called for border security and the end of catch-and-release policies at the border, noting that fentanyl kills 300 Americans daily.

The Californian lawmaker moreover advocated energy independence and the return of the supply chain from China to the United States.

Two-hundred thousand more police officers would bolster the ranks of law enforcement under the GOP's plan, he added.

"We've got to not defund our police, as the Democrats have done."