Kentucky parents stand up to school mask mandates: ‘We just need normal’

Kentucky parents are standing up to the largest school district's mask mandate which would affect over 94,000 kids.

"We're frustrated, to say the least. This will be their fourth academic year when they're going in with some kind of COVID mandate. And we were at the point that we just need normal in this school system for these kids," Jennifer Griffin told "Fox & Friends."

While Jefferson County experiences its highest level of COVID-19 spread, Kentucky’s largest school district imposed universal masking.

The mask mandate began Monday and will last until Jefferson County COVID cases drop.

"Everyone, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to wear a mask on district property or on school buses. District policy automatically requires universal masking whenever the county has a high level of COVID-19 community spread. When community spread in Jefferson County drops, masks in JCPS become optional," FOX 56 reported.

Steve Ullum is running for the school board because the school district has seen "skyrocketing" violence and declining math and reading proficiency rates. Ullum said the school district's priorities are in the wrong place.

"One of the biggest reasons I decided to run is I saw the impact these decisions had on our family. But I've watched over the last several years the priorities of the school board beyond things that they shouldn't be on. You know, we have problems we're facing like children who have never seen their classmates face to face or their entire face."

Meanwhile, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci returned to MSNBC last week to recommend viewers continue to mask up indoors and get their second booster shot to combat spread of the BA.5 variant of coronavirus. Though Fauci admitted it’s a "hard sell" to convince Americans to do these things nowadays.

MSNBC host Chris Jansing asked Dr. Fauci if the new COVID-19 variant – omicron subvariant BA.5 to be exact – is something that Americans need to take seriously.

Fauci responded in the affirmative and added that it’s worse than the previous omicron subvariants.

"Well, it’s something we absolutely need to take seriously. It has a transmission advantage over the prior variants that were dominant."

