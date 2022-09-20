Sen. Kennedy torches Biden for lying about the border: Americans 'don't like being treated like a moron'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., ripped President Biden over the border crisis, warning he has "lied" to the American people as migrant encounters surge to record levels.

Kennedy joined "The Faulkner Focus" on Tuesday to discuss the latest on the migrant surge, saying Biden has "opened" the borders and "lied" about the issue.

"President Biden talks a lot about democracy, as we should," Sen. Kennedy told host Harris Faulkner.

"Democracy depends on the mutual acceptance of rules, norms and institutions. President Biden's southern border policy has undermined that principle. He has completely opened the southern border, and he has looked the American people in the eye, and he has lied and said the border's closed."

"They don't like being treated like a moron," he continued. "They don't like the president lying to them, and when they call the president out, they don't like the president calling them Nazis and racists."

Faulkner, who recently visited the southern border, noted the severity of the crisis as she witnessed the brutal conditions firsthand.

"What I've learned is that we have no idea who's coming into this country," Faulkner said. "If our Border Patrol agents weren't there, if our National Guard was not there, if Texas had not spent nearly $1,000,000,000 so far on its operation to help its own citizens, where would we be?"

Her remarks come after New York City Mayor Eric Adams confirmed a migrant mom committed suicide at a shelter in the Big Apple over the weekend.

He blamed Republicans for the "failure" as migrants continue to make the treacherous journey north.

"Most Americans lock their front door at night," Kennedy said. "They don't lock their front door at night because they hate everybody on the outside. They locked their front door at night because they love people on the inside, and they want to know who's coming in and out of their house, and that's the way most Americans look at the southern border."

There have been over 2.1 million southwest border encounters in fiscal year 2022 so far, according to Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data.

Fox News' Bill Melugin also reported the number of got-aways is nearing 1 million as the crisis rages on.