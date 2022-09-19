NYC Mayor Adams confirms migrant death by suicide at city shelter, blames Texas Gov. Abbott

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said on Monday that a migrant at a city shelter died by suicide.

The female migrant – who Adams categorized as an asylum seeker – died by suicide on Sunday.

"The thousands of asylum seekers we have seen arrive in our city came to this country seeking a better life," Adams, a Democrat, said in the statement Monday, confirming her death. "Sadly though, yesterday, an asylum seeker in one of our facilities took her own life. Our hearts break for this young woman and any loved ones she may have, and we, as a city, mourn her. This tragedy is a reminder that we have an obligation to do everything in our power to help those in need."

"Among other services available at the Asylum Seeker Resource Navigation Center is mental health care," Adams added. "I encourage all asylum seekers who need mental health support to utilize these services, and anyone in our city struggling with anxiety, depression, or mental health challenges of any kind to call 888-NYC-WELL. We are here for you."

By law, the city is prohibited from sharing further information at this time, the mayor’s office said.

At a press conference, Adams said he could not go into detail about the "mother" who lost her life before placing the blame on Texas Gov. Greg Abbott – not city employees.

"This is not a failure of those men and women, those city employees who have stayed up late at night, been at the bus station and navigated," Adams said. "They are hardworking civil servants."

"The failure was the governors that sent people on a multi-day bus ride without proper food, without medical care, without the basic necessities," Adams said. "That's the failure. And we didn't fail in this city. This city is helping people."

"I think the governor of Texas and others are at fault for creating this man-made humanitarian crisis," he added.

More than a half dozen buses of migrants arrived at the Port Authority bus terminal in Manhattan over the weekend.

On two cable news programs on Sunday, Adams said Abbott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who sent two planes of illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard, were using the migrant crisis to distract from their "erosions of basic human rights," citing the Republicans' stances on abortion and guns.

In another interview with WCBS-TV, Adams said the city is considering legal action against Texas in response to the migrant buses and is looking at cruise ships for temporary housing.

About 11,600 migrants have entered the New York City shelter system since May, with about 8,500 remaining. So far, the city has opened 23 emergency shelters. Despite admitting New York City is at its "breaking point," Adams has defended its sanctuary status.