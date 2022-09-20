Texas rancher issues dire warning on border crisis, migrant influx: 'Coming to your town'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

One Texas rancher issued a dire warning on the border crisis as the influx of migrants continues to spiral out of control, bombarding farmers and property owners near and far beyond the international border.

Cline rancher John Sewell warned the crisis at the southern border has worsened under the Biden administration as the number of migrant encounters continues to surge.

"The issues that we're having out here have gotten worse, not better," Sewell said on "America's Newsroom" on Tuesday. "I've been complaining and everyone's been complaining. The numbers are up… I have ranchers telling me numbers of 100 plus a day."

"All those people are not staying here." he continued. "I've said this before… they're coming to a city near you. They're going to be a burden on your pocketbook instead of mine. They have already been that for us. It's every day digging deeper to pay for all these problems. Now all that stuff's coming to your town. They're not staying here."

There have been over 2.1 million southwest border encounters in fiscal year 2022 so far, according to Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data. Fox News' Bill Melugin also reported the number of getaways is nearing 1 million as the crisis rages on.

But Sewell said the current gravity of the crisis has not always been this way. He said the crisis has amounted to a "disaster" under Biden's leadership.

"When Trump took office, I don't think anyone will argue it was like turning off a faucet," Sewell said. "We didn't have issues like this. We didn't have numbers like this. It was not 10, 20, 30, 50, 100 a day, a week. There was none of that."

"It's just created a total disaster for every small town on the border and every rancher that's near the border," he continued. "I'm 50 miles, give or take, from Del Rio, 60 miles from Eagle Pass. I get them from both places."

As the border crisis continues to worsen, GOP governors have sent busloads of migrants to "sanctuary cities" in blue states across the country to help mitigate the surge.

But with the influx on a steep pace, Sewell warned the current trend is not sustainable.

"We just can't keep this up as a country," he said.