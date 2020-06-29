Kennedy rips de Blasio's approach to policing: 'NYC on collision course with long-term disaster'

In response to a New York Police Department precinct boss retiring amid the sweeping backlash against law enforcement, "Outnumbered" co-host Kennedy said on Monday that Bill de Blasio is a “horrible mayor.”

“His policies suck. He can’t run the city,” Kennedy said on “Outnumbered.”

“He put this city on a collision course with long-term disaster and shame on him for that because, yes, we’re going through a tough time. We’re going to go through tough times in the future as we have difficult conversations,” Kennedy said.

The NYPD precinct boss who retired in protest last week blasted politicians for wanting to “vilify” cops during a raucous final walk-out celebration at his Bronx stationhouse Friday.

Deputy Inspector Richard Brea rode off in a restored classic police car at about 3 p.m. after the celebration outside the 46th Precinct, which featured an NYPD helicopter fly by and NYPD bagpipers.

In a speech at the ceremony, Brea slammed politicians for not backing police officers amid nationwide protests against police brutality.

“Their blood is in the concrete of every street corner, but these politicians don’t want to remember that. They want to blame and vilify everyone here. I won’t have that. No sir.”

“We have a duty and a responsibility to respect and guide other cops,” he added.

Kennedy said that “real confident leadership” is needed in politicians who do not care about getting re-elected or are serving lobbyists and other interests.

“We don’t have that right now,” Kennedy said. “There is a great dearth of that and you can look to New York City as this dark beacon for the rest of the country.”