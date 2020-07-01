Kellyanne Conway: Trump was not briefed on Russian bounties because intel wasn't verified

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said on Wednesday that the reason President Trump was not briefed on the alleged Russian bounties placed on U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan was that the information was “not verified.”

“In fact, the career CIA briefer to the president of the United States, not a political appointee, decided against including it in the briefing,” Conway told “Fox & Friends.”

Conway said professionals and career CIA briefers want to know that intelligence is verified before it rises to the president.

"Don't be fooled, Americans," Conway said.

PENTAGON SAYS 'NO CORROBORATING' EVIDENCE TO STAND UP NYT REPORT ON RUSSIAN BOUNTIES

Top Democrats in the House of Representatives visited the White House on Tuesday for a briefing on the alleged bounties and who knew about it when.

The delegation was led by Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., and also included Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Rep. Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., among others.

Conway said taxpayers paid for Rep. Schiff and his staff to go to Afghanistan last February.

“You paid for it folks, and they were given some of this intelligence in Afghanistan. Some members of Congress were briefed in May, but you didn’t hear anything from the Democrats. They didn’t squeal until they read it in The New York Times,” Conway said.

“For the professionals, we like to see verified information. For the Democrats and their friends in the mainstream media, if it’s on Twitter it’s real life, and if it is in the front page in The New York Times it is verified.”

Conway said that this story is comparable to the Russian collusion narrative pushed by the Congressional Democrats and mainstream media for years.