Kellyanne Conway on Mayra Flores' Texas win: Democrats 'should have seen this coming'

Former Trump administration official Kellyanne Conway said Republican Mayra Flores' Texas win is proof that Democrats haven't learned their lesson and don't take the border crisis seriously. On "Outnumbered" Wednesday, Conway said Flores is an example of the red wave coming in November.

KELLYANNE CONWAY: The left has no respect for the 74 million Trump-Pence voters from 2020. They don't understand what would motivate a Mexican-born congresswoman to be a Republican, to call herself a conservative, to run overtly on border security and the border. They should have seen this coming. Two quick things. The mayor of McAllen, Texas, swung Republican last fall. The RNC, where you used to work, has invested mightily in community centers all around this country, and it's been paying dividends. Hispanic Americans, Asian-Americans, African-Americans can walk into the RNC community centers and learn about the policy prescriptions. I find it amazing that the Democrats talk more about President Trump than President Biden. It really tells you all you need to know. … Two most important words: Mayra Flores. It tells you how the left hasn't learned its lessons on the border and moving forward to the fall. Big wave coming.

