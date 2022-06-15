Ronna McDaniel on 'Kilmeade Show': Mayra Flores’ win should have Democrats 'very, very worried'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told "The Brian Kilmeade Show" Wednesday that Republican Texas congressional candidate Mayra Flores' victory was "huge" and "should make Democrats very worried."

"It's a precursor of things that we think are to come in Hispanic communities across the country," McDaniel said.

McDaniel said that Flores’ husband is a border agent, and she ran on conservative values. Furthermore, McDaniel added that Flores was not expected to win in Cameron County because it usually favors Democrats in the double digits.

"Democrats should be very, very worried about what we're seeing with Hispanic voters."

Flores is projected to win a special election in Texas' 34th Congressional District, flipping a House seat after Rep. Filemon Vela, who held the seat for nearly 10 years, resigned in March and vacated the seat.

Flores, who had 51% of the vote to Democratic candidate Dan Sanchez' 43% when The Associated Press called the race, will become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House. Her family moved to the United States when she was six years old.

McDaniel said the early voting was heavily Democrat, which means that Democrats crossed over to vote Republican.

"And it makes sense because Republicans stand for freedom of speech, freedom of religion, hard work, good education. And these are things, especially in this economy right now with inflation and high gas, that are really resonating with Hispanic voters across the country."

Flores will finish out the remainder of Vela's term, which expires in January, and Republicans were eager to win the seat and gain new ground in the Lone Star State to represent the district that spans east of San Antonio with parts along the coast to Brownsville.

As currently drawn, the 34th Congressional District will essentially be dissolved later this year after a newly redrawn map favoring current 15th Congressional District Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, the Democratic nominee for November's general election to represent the 34th District, was constructed.

