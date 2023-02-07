Kayleigh McEnany calls out Karine Jean-Pierre over 'gap' in China spy flight timeline

"Outnumbered" co-host Kayleigh McEnany said Tuesday that the White House will have to provide answers for President Biden's response to the Chinese surveillance balloon after it appeared officials waited three days to brief the president on the situation. McEnany, who returned to the show after the birth of her son, Nash, on Nov. 29, said there are still questions to be answered by White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

US RELEASES FIRST IMAGES OF CHINA SPY FLIGHT RECOVERY EFFORTS AS DIVERS RECOVER DEBRIS

KAYLEIGH MCENANY: I have some gaps I'd love to have explained. First of all, the leaking against the Trump administration – three balloons in the Trump administration – denied by Pompeo, denied by Mark Esper, denied by John Bolton, denied by many others, all defense officials that I've seen in the administration. I never had a Chinese spy balloon tab on my binder, I can tell you that much, because we didn't know about it. At least I certainly didn't. So the leaking against the Trump administration was interesting. But the gap I want explained … The Pentagon says U.S. officials first detected the balloon and its payload on January 28th, this is before it crosses Alaska. January 31st, Karine Jean-Pierre at the White House says this, ‘He, the president, was briefed on this on Tuesday.’ That's January 31st. Was the president of the United States not briefed on this for three days? Did he miss the opportunity to shoot it down over Alaska? A question for Karine Jean-Pierre at the briefing today.