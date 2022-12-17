Expand / Collapse search
Kaylee Goncalves' dad gives update on Idaho murder case as Christmas approaches

Goncalves says his family won't be having a real Christmas

Joshua Comins
By Joshua Comins | Fox News
Kaylee Goncalves' father speaks out on update in Idaho murder case Video

Kaylee Goncalves' father speaks out on update in Idaho murder case

Steve Goncalves pushes for answers in Idaho murder case on 'Lawrence Jones Cross Country.' 

The father of Idaho murder victim Kaylee Goncalves spoke with Fox News on Saturday to provide an update on the case's investigation one week from Christmas. 

Kaylee Goncalves was one of the four University of Idaho students who were stabbed to death on Nov. 13 at a house near campus in Moscow, Idaho.

Slain Idaho college student Kaylee Goncalves with her dad, Steve Goncalves.

Slain Idaho college student Kaylee Goncalves with her dad, Steve Goncalves. (Instagram)

IDAHO MURDERS: SURVEILLANCE IMAGE APPEARS TO SHOW KAYLEE GONCALVES AND MADDIE MOGEN HOURS BEFORE SLAYINGS

Goncalves spoke to Fox News' Lawrence Jones about the latest developments in the case as he continues his pursuit for answers.

Police are combing through a large list of potential witnesses and 22,000 Hyundai Elantras that match the description of the vehicle seen near the scene of the crime.

Police have received a large number of tips regarding a white Hyundai Elantra they believe may be related to a Nov. 13 homicide near the University of Idaho campus.

Police have received a large number of tips regarding a white Hyundai Elantra they believe may be related to a Nov. 13 homicide near the University of Idaho campus. (Moscow Police Department)

"They've kind of informed us through communications that they've checked all the easiest paths," Goncalves said. "If this individual had this car registered to his name and it was just something very quick that they could just look up in the area and go right to his house — they've done all the due diligence there. They've done all that. So now they're reaching out and they're going to look to the community to see if this individual borrowed this car." 

Goncalves continued: "It doesn't appear that it's something that they have real easy access to, so he may have ran and they really pushed the narrative saying, 'Hey, if we can get these guys to focus on something that's really helpful, which is this car,' and find out if somebody says, 'Hey, you know, that car that looks a lot like mine, I'm going to come forward and just volunteer my information,' and then they can figure out if somebody else had borrowed it or if — heck, who knows."

The belongings of the victims of the Univeristy of Idaho quadruple homicide are removed from the house in Moscow, Idaho, Wednesday, December 7, 2022.

The belongings of the victims of the Univeristy of Idaho quadruple homicide are removed from the house in Moscow, Idaho, Wednesday, December 7, 2022. (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital)

With the holidays approaching, Goncalves said his family is "not even really going to have a Christmas because you just can't get yourself there to where it would make sense."

"How do you have a celebration like this when you've lost two of your favorite people in the world?" 

The probe enters five weeks without an identifiable suspect. 

The University of Idaho's investigation tip line can be reached at 208-883-7180. 

