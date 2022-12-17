Kaylee Goncalves' dad gives update on Idaho murder case as Christmas approaches

The father of Idaho murder victim Kaylee Goncalves spoke with Fox News on Saturday to provide an update on the case's investigation one week from Christmas.

Kaylee Goncalves was one of the four University of Idaho students who were stabbed to death on Nov. 13 at a house near campus in Moscow, Idaho.

Goncalves spoke to Fox News' Lawrence Jones about the latest developments in the case as he continues his pursuit for answers.

Police are combing through a large list of potential witnesses and 22,000 Hyundai Elantras that match the description of the vehicle seen near the scene of the crime.

"They've kind of informed us through communications that they've checked all the easiest paths," Goncalves said. "If this individual had this car registered to his name and it was just something very quick that they could just look up in the area and go right to his house — they've done all the due diligence there. They've done all that. So now they're reaching out and they're going to look to the community to see if this individual borrowed this car."

Goncalves continued: "It doesn't appear that it's something that they have real easy access to, so he may have ran and they really pushed the narrative saying, 'Hey, if we can get these guys to focus on something that's really helpful, which is this car,' and find out if somebody says, 'Hey, you know, that car that looks a lot like mine, I'm going to come forward and just volunteer my information,' and then they can figure out if somebody else had borrowed it or if — heck, who knows."

With the holidays approaching, Goncalves said his family is "not even really going to have a Christmas because you just can't get yourself there to where it would make sense."

"How do you have a celebration like this when you've lost two of your favorite people in the world?"

The probe enters five weeks without an identifiable suspect.

The University of Idaho's investigation tip line can be reached at 208-883-7180.