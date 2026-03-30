Karoline Leavitt fires back at NBC News reporter who asked if Trump's Iran threat amounts to a 'war crime'

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Press secretary Karoline Leavitt defended President Donald Trump’s latest threat to Iran during Monday’s press briefing after NBC White House correspondent Garrett Haake asked if "potential war crimes" were on the table.

Earlier in the day, Trump posted on Truth Social when he declared a variety of Iranian targets would be completely obliterated if the Hormuz Strait is not immediately opened. Haake asked about the message, asking if the president was suggesting hitting civilian infrastructure.

"The president posted this morning about his threat that on leaving Iran he said, ‘Blowing up and completely obliterating all of their electric generating plants, oil wells, hard island, and possibly all desalination plants,’" Haake said.

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"Under international law, striking civilian infrastructure like that is generally prohibited," he continued. "Why is the president threatening what would amount to potentially a war crime with the US military? And how do you square that with the administration repeatedly saying that the US does not target civilians?"

The press secretary quickly responded, "Look, the President has made it quite clear to the Iranian regime at this moment in time, as evidenced by the statement that you just read, that their best move is to make a deal, or else the United States Armed Forces has capabilities beyond their wildest imagination and the president is not afraid to use them."

Haake asked if this includes "potential war crimes," prompting Leavitt to say that’s "Not what I said."

"And you’re saying the word ‘potential’ for a reason, because I’m sure some experts are telling you that in your ear, to try to ask me that question. Of course, this administration and the United States Armed Forces will always act within the confines of the law," Leavitt said.

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"But with respect to achieving the full objectives of Operation Epic Fury, President Trump is going to move forward unabated," she added. "And he expects the Iranian regime to make a deal with the administration."

Haake was then heard shouting another question that went ignored by Leavitt.

In the social media post, Trump also suggested that the U.S. and Tehran are in "serious discussions" about ending the war in Iran and have made "serious progress" Monday.

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"The United States of America is in serious discussions with A NEW, AND MORE REASONABLE, REGIME to end our Military Operations in Iran. Great progress has been made but, if for any reason a deal is not shortly reached, which it probably will be, and if the Hormuz Strait is not immediately ‘Open for Business,’ we will conclude our lovely ‘stay’ in Iran by blowing up and completely obliterating all of their Electric Generating Plants, Oil Wells and Kharg Island (and possibly all desalinization plants!), which we have purposefully not yet ‘touched.’ This will be in retribution for our many soldiers, and others, that Iran has butchered and killed over the old Regime’s 47 year ‘Reign of Terror.’ Thank you for your attention to this matter," Trump wrote on Truth Social.