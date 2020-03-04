Karl Rove's Super Tuesday takeaway: Bernie Sanders won the biggest prize

Fox News contributor Karl Rove said on Wednesday that former Vice President Joe Biden’s Super Tuesday success does not rule out a possible comeback by Sen. Bernie Sanders.

“Let’s not kid ourselves, we’re focused on Biden who had a big night but the guy who had a better morning is Bernie because the results are coming in [from] California," the former Bush White House deputy chief of staff told “Fox & Friends.”

Rove presented a whiteboard calculation of the projected outcome for the two candidates with California's delegate count factored in. He explained that after California's delegates are added into the totals, Sanders will close the gap significantly to around 68 delegates.

BIDEN SURGES TO VICTORY ACROSS SUPER TUESDAY MAP, AS SANDERS CLAIMS DELEGATE PRIZE IN CALIFORNIA

Rove said that it points to a "close outcome" as both candidates try to eclipse the 1,991 delegates needed to clinch the nomination.

The party is bracing for a long and grueling road ahead as Biden and Sanders battle for the Democratic presidential nomination in a race that could possibly result in the country’s first contested major-party nominating convention in well over a half-century.

The former vice president, surging to victory in the five southern Super Tuesday states and beyond, crowed to supporters at a primary celebration speech in Los Angeles after most of the results were in.

Now the race – essentially a two-candidate contest – advances through a calendar that provides promise and peril for both Biden and Sanders. Biden on Tuesday night spotlighted his comeback, which came in large part thanks to his popularity among African-American voters.

"To those who’ve [been] knocked down, counted out, left behind, this is your campaign," Biden told supporters. "Just a few days ago the press and the pundits had declared the campaign dead.”

“It may be over for the other guy,” Biden added, referring to Sanders.

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.