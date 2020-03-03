Eric Trump rips Mike Bloomberg: He wasted hundreds of millions to flop 'worse than Jeb'

Trump Organization executive vice president Eric Trump slammed former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg's presidential bid Tuesday, considering it a bigger "flop" than former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush's campaign for the Republican nomination in 2016.

Trump told Fox News hosts Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum that Bloomberg is likely to drop out after what he projected would be a dismal showing in Super Tuesday states. As of 8 p.m. ET, Fox News had projected that Bloomberg will win the caucuses in American Samoa, a U.S. territory in the South Pacific, netting him a total of five delegates.

"I think Mini Mike is out after tonight," Eric Trump said, referencing his presidential father's nickname for the diminutive Bloomberg.

"Where is he to be found tonight? I don't think he has a chance of winning any state. I don't think he has a chance of getting to the 15 percent threshold in many of the states."

"It might be the biggest flop of any campaign in modern history when you spend 500, 600 [million dollars]. My father didn't spend $500 million to win the entire thing. He spent $300 million to win the entire thing -- that's to beat the 17 Republicans and go on to beat Hilary Clinton," Trump continued.

"You have this guy who spent $500 million and he's nowhere to be found on Super Tuesday. That's worse than Jeb."

The first son added that Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., is much too far to the left to be a viable competitor against the incumbent president.

"I don't think our country can stand behind communism. You have a guy from deep-woods Vermont who's talking about how wonderful these communist countries are. How great Venezuela is, how great Cuba is. At the same time, you have people hopping on rafts, homemade rafts in these countries trying to flee with their young kids and families to escape from those horrible governments."

He suggested Sanders should visit South Florida and discuss the issue of Cuba's communist regime with emigres and refugees who have settled in Miami-Dade.