Karl Rove reflects on friendship with 'remarkably big-hearted' Rush Limbaugh

Rush Limbaugh will be remembered for revolutionizing talk radio and reinvigorating the Republican Party, but it was his good nature that left the greatest impact on those fortunate to know him, Fox News political contributor Karl Rove said Wednesday.

"When a man like this passes, we want to talk about the big things that he did -- and he did big things," Rove told "Your World" host Neil Cavuto. "He created talk radio, reinvigorated the conservative movement, brought it into so many corners of America through talk radio that had never sort of been part of that dialogue, part of that conversation."

"But," Rove added, "I also remember a really kind person who loved his country deeply and who was kind to his friends."

Limbaugh died Wednesday after a year-long battle with lung cancer. The conservative broadcaster and author revolutionized the radio industry with the nationally syndicated "The Rush Limbaugh Show," which debuted in 1988. He is widely recognized as one of the most influential figures in broadcasting and political history.

Tremendous professional accomplishments aside, Limbaugh "went out of his way to be a good person to people that needed counsel or advice or help or his friendship," Rove said.

"I was a beneficiary of it [and] I was amazed at what a remarkably big- hearted individual he was."