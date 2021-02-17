Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Karl Rove reflects on friendship with 'remarkably big-hearted' Rush Limbaugh

Conservative talk radio host was a 'really kind person who loved this country deeply,' Rove tells 'Your World'

By Yael Halon | Fox News
close
Karl Rove reflects on his friendship with Rush LimbaughVideo

Karl Rove reflects on his friendship with Rush Limbaugh

FOX News political contributor reacts to the death of conservative talk radio legend on 'Your World'

Rush Limbaugh will be remembered for revolutionizing talk radio and reinvigorating the Republican Party, but it was his good nature that left the greatest impact on those fortunate to know him, Fox News political contributor Karl Rove said Wednesday.

"When a man like this passes, we want to talk about the big things that he did -- and he did big things," Rove told "Your World" host Neil Cavuto. "He created talk radio, reinvigorated the conservative movement, brought it into so many corners of America through talk radio that had never sort of been part of that dialogue, part of that conversation."

"But," Rove added, "I also remember a really kind person who loved his country deeply and who was kind to his friends."

Limbaugh died Wednesday after a year-long battle with lung cancer. The conservative broadcaster and author revolutionized the radio industry with the nationally syndicated "The Rush Limbaugh Show," which debuted in 1988. He is widely recognized as one of the most influential figures in broadcasting and political history.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tremendous professional accomplishments aside, Limbaugh "went out of his way to be a good person to people that needed counsel or advice or help or his friendship," Rove said.

"I was a beneficiary of it [and] I was amazed at what a remarkably big- hearted individual he was."

Yael Halon is a reporter for Fox News.