Karl Rove: Biden making VP pick public because he's 'desperate' to break through

Presidential candidate Joe Biden is making his pick for the vice presidency public because he is "desperate" to try to find a way to get back onto the 2020 stage ahead of the election in November, former White House Deputy Chief of Staff Karl Rove said Wednesday.

Appearing on "America's Newsroom" with host Sandra Smith, Rove said that it's not the former vice president's fault he's "not on the stage" because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The president is there. The president is leading. He's in front of the cameras. We're interested in what he's saying and doing," the Fox News contributor explained. "And so, [Biden is] desperately trying to find a way to be a part of the dialogue in the midst of that. [Therefore], he's making this more public than it might otherwise be."

On an episode of the “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” which aired early Wednesday morning," Biden reported he plans to announce the members of a selection committee who will help choose his running mate by May 1.

Biden added that the committee will likely take until July to narrow down the hunt to the top three contenders. He has vowed to select a woman for the role.

“The first, the most important quality, is someone who, if I walked away immediately from the office for whatever reason, that they can be president,” Biden told Corden, adding that it is important that he and his running mate be “intellectually simpatico.”

"But, at the end of the day, this is going to be a decision — it's the first presidential decision that he will make. And, let's see whether he goes left and picks somebody like a Stacey Abrams or a Kamala Harris or an Elizabeth Warren – who represents the more left-wing of the Democratic Party – or does he pick a more traditional candidate." Rove pondered.

"[Additionally], also interesting to me is, how vetted are these people going to be?" Rove asked further. "Because, they are flavors of the week, apparently."

"You know, we had a brief flurry up about Governor [Gretchen] Whitmer of Michigan," he added. "But then, you know some...I think maybe even inside Biden world, they sort of said, 'Wait a minute. She said you could go to Target and purchase milk but you can't pick up seeds to redo your garden. You can pick up eggs but you can't pick up paint to take care of that at-home repair project you wanted to do while you were stuck at home."

Whitmer’s April 9 "stay-at-home" order prohibited Michiganders from visiting family or friends in groups of any size, in public or private. It also placed restrictions on what types of businesses may operate and restricted essential businesses from selling non-essential items. It also banned travel to second homes and vacation properties.