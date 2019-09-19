Karl Rove: Beto O'Rourke's mandatory gun buyback is 'wrong way to go'

Karl Rove told Dana Perino on “The Daily Briefing” that Beto O’Rourke's vow to confiscate AR-15s and AK-47s is the “wrong way to go.”

“This is a dead end. We ought to be focused on doing things that will have an impact, that we can find a consensus about, and move from there,” the former senior adviser to President George W. Bush said.

O'Rourke touted the mandatory gun buyback plan at the most recent presidential debate last week.

The 2020 hopeful declared, "hell yes," in response to a question about mandatory AR-15 buybacks.

“Hell yes, we are going to take your AR-15, AK-47,” O’Rourke said at the time.

“I understand the power of the horrible massacre in El Paso and the desire it causes for us to do something, but let's put this in perspective,” Rove said.

He went on to say, “I think there is a growing sense that the government has to have a greater ability to deal with people who have mental illnesses and prohibit their access to guns.”

O’Rourke was complimented by some of his rivals on the debate stage for his outspoken efforts on the issue of gun violence.

However, some Democrats, including 2020 rival Pete Buttigieg, argued that Republicans would twist the former Texas congressman's words, which would “be played for years at Second Amendment rallies with organizations that try to scare people by saying Democrats are coming for your guns.”