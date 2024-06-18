Karine Jean-Pierre's lies about 'deepfake' videos revealed Biden team's worries, says Kellyanne Conway

The White House is drawing backlash after claiming a series of viral videos of President Biden appearing confused were "deepfakes." Fox News contributor Kellyanne Conway joined in the criticism on "The Brian Kilmeade Show" Tuesday, arguing the "lies" illustrate that Biden's team is "worried" about his stamina heading towards November.

KELLYANNE CONWAY: It's terrible because they're showing us that they're worried and Karine Jean-Pierre is wrong to tell the press corps, of all people, that these are deep fakes... The press corps travels with Joe Biden. They go abroad with him. They watch him in action. Literally. That's two words ‘in action.’ They watch his inaction in action. So that's the worst group to try to sell these lies to. And she's got to stop lying from the podium. It's really odious and onerous, and it's just wrong... She should not be lying to the American people from the podium. She can talk about Donald Trump all day long. That seems to be their strategy.

She can pretend that the Chips Act is the greatest accomplishment ever, and that the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan that even the generals and Joe Lieberman and folks like that were against, that that was all great. She could pretend Kamala Harris is competent and confident and not a cackler and an invader, and hasn't turned the vice presidency of the United States into a no-show job. There's usually nothing on her public schedule of any kind of note. She's my neighbor here in Washington. Her motorcade is never in my way, and I'm not even sure when she works and where she works. She can do all those things, but don't lie to us about what we see with our own two eyes. And everybody in this country knows someone or knows someone who knows someone who's had an elderly relative. He's just lost a couple steps. Paul Ryan said it last week on Fox News Channel. This is not the Joe Biden I debated in 2012, is what he said. He's totally different. Senators say that. Okay, so that's fine, but give the man grace and pity, not a second term as President of the United States at a very dangerous time. This guy got us into two new wars.

Numerous controversial videos have recently emerged of Biden that have raised questions about his age, including his visit to commemorate D-Day in France, the G-7 summit in Italy and a recent fundraiser for his campaign.

White House press secretary Jean-Pierre was asked Monday about "a rash of videos that have been edited to make the president appear especially frail or mentally confused," and responded by calling them "cheap fakes," a phrase she attributed to the Washington Post, "pushing misinformation, disinformation."

Since then, Jean-Pierre has faced a wave of criticism from lawmakers and other personalities.

Fox News' Alexander Hall contributed to this report.

