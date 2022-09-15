Karine Jean-Pierre, Kamala Harris ripped for saying border ‘secure:’ ‘Disrespectful to everyone with a brain’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Social media users blasted White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre for agreeing with Vice President Kamala Harris that the border was "secure" during a press conference on Thursday.

A popular topic during the press briefing was the recent news about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sending two planes of illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard in protest over the Biden administration’s refusal to handle the border crisis. Martha’s Vineyard called the influx of approximately 50 illegal immigrants a "humanitarian crisis," and several Democrats and liberals called the Republican governor’s acts as "cruel" and "inhumane."

This followed Harris proclaiming in an interview on Sunday that the border was "secure," despite nearly 2 million migrants crossing the border since Biden took office.

NBC News’ Kristen Welker asked Jean-Pierre whether the White House still stands by the claim that the border is "secure."

"What we stand by is that we are doing everything that we can to make sure that we follow the process that's been put forth. That's why we have historic funding to do just that, to make sure that, you know, to make sure that the folks that we encounter at the border be removed or expelled. And again, the facts are more individuals encounter at the border will be removed or expelled this year than in any previous year. But that's the work that we have been doing for sure," Jean-Pierre answered.

When pressed further, Jean-Pierre conceded, "I'm just going to refer back to the vice president. We agree with her. She is saying that there's a lot of work to do. Right. She also said that in that very statement, we agree that the border is secure, but there is still more work to be done."

Twitter users attacked her response for insisting the border is secure.

Radio host Clay Travis wrote, "Question: Does the White House stand by the comment that the border is secure? KJP attempts to answer. It doesn’t go well. How is every member of the Biden administration so bad at public speaking?"

"How on earth was KJP not ready with an answer? ‘Does the White House stand by those comments that the border is secure?’ KJP: …" Ted Cruz communications advisor Steve Guest wrote.

"Nevertheless, she persisted," Townhall.com columnist Larry O’Connor tweeted.

New Jersey attorney Matt Rooney wrote, "Here's the White House running away from @VP's latest idiotic comments."

Fox News contributor Guy Benson remarked, "laying the lies on extra thick this week"

Ohio Republican Senate candidate J.D. Vance tweeted, "This is so disrespectful to everyone with a brain. Tim Ryan and Joe Biden opened up our southern border. Everyone knows it."

"When you’re letting in 2M illegal migrants and asked to defend it, here’s the only 33 second response you can offer," Former CIA Ops officer Bryan Dean Wright wrote.

"Karine Jean-Pierre's response, transcribed verbatim, is like a word salad smothered in idiot gravy and topped with bits of Bidenesque speaking skills," tweeted podcaster JD Rucker.

Although Democrat lawmakers attacked DeSantis for moving migrants out of his state, many border sheriffs and officers noted that the numbers liberal cities have received are nothing compared to what they see every day.

DeSantis himself called out the Democratic Party saying, "The minute even a small fraction of what those border towns deal with every day is brought to their front door, they go berserk, and they're so upset that this is happening. And it just shows you that their virtue-signaling is a fraud."

Fox News’ Timothy H.J. Nerozzi contributed to this report.