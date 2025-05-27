Kamala Harris tells audience to 'remember history,' warns current era parallels 'the 1930s'

Leaked video shows former Vice President Kamala Harris warning that the state of the world is eerily similar to the 1930s.

In a rare appearance since leaving the White House, videos have surfaced of Harris at a Q&A during the 2025 Australian Real Estate Conference (AREC 2025). Toward the end of the Q&A, the host noted his admiration for former President Barack Obama, asking Harris what has made him so successful.

"I think one of the very special aspects of who he is, is he really is a student of history and that gets back to my earlier point about, for each of us, understanding the context in which we exist," she said in the footage leaked online. It’s critically important, because coupled with the enthusiasm that comes with ambition and optimism, we must be the clear-eyed focus of understanding where we've been."

The former vice president then argued, as a "student of history" herself, that the world’s current state echoes one of the darkest parts of the 20th century.

"I do worry, frankly, about what’s happening right now in our world," she said. "I do worry that it is important that we remember history. It’s important we remember the 1930s. It’s important that we remember that history has taught us that isolation does not equal insulation."

Harris went on to argue, "It is important that we understand and remember history which taught us the interdependence and interconnection between nations. History that has taught us the importance of relationships of trust, the importance of friendships, integrity, honesty."

She added, "There is so much about foreign affairs that is just like the importance of having good friendships, consistency, honesty, being there for each other when you need them, holding up standards, international rules and norms."