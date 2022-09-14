Kamala Harris roasted for traveling to promote climate policy: ‘Hope you’re flying coach’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Vice President Kamala Harris was roasted Wednesday for her announcement on Twitter that she was flying to Buffalo, New York, to promote the administration's action on climate change.

Critics slammed the vice president for using an aircraft to travel at the event in person, thus adding unnecessary CO2 into the atmosphere, and being both hypocritical and irresponsible.

"This morning, I’m heading to Buffalo, New York to highlight how we are taking climate action, thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act," Harris announced in a Wednesday tweet.

The Spectator contributing editor Stephen L. Miller asked if the appearance was "Something that can't be done on Zoom?"

Broadcaster Andrew Lawton was one of many critics who pointed out the hypocrisy of her travel, pointedly asking, "You flying?"

Politician Lavern Spicer responded to the tweet by appearing to jokingly warn Harris, "I hope you’re flying coach because, you know, private jets are bad for the earth."

Townhall writer Brad Slager asked what sort of vehicle Harris would use as well, inquiring, "Are you taking one of Biden's trains, or scorching the ozone with some G6 exhaust fumes?"

Some commentators appeared to criticize Harris for talking about environmental issues when inflation is both a headlining problem and in the name of the bill itself.

Commentator Dana Loesch asked why Harris was traveling to discuss the climate when the Inflation Reduction Act literally has "inflation" in its name, quipping, "I thought it was an inflation bill."

Red State managing editor Brandon Morse asked, "But what about the inflation that's effecting the rest of us?"