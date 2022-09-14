Expand / Collapse search
Kamala Harris
Published

Kamala Harris roasted for traveling to promote climate policy: ‘Hope you’re flying coach’

The vice president was asked if she would be 'scorching the ozone with some G6 exhaust fumes' to reach her destination via airplane

By Alexander Hall | Fox News
VP Harris delivers remarks at an Inflation Reduction Act Climate Event

Vice President Kamala Harris was roasted Wednesday for her announcement on Twitter that she was flying to Buffalo, New York, to promote the administration's action on climate change.

Critics slammed the vice president for using an aircraft to travel at the event in person, thus adding unnecessary CO2 into the atmosphere, and being both hypocritical and irresponsible.

"This morning, I’m heading to Buffalo, New York to highlight how we are taking climate action, thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act," Harris announced in a Wednesday tweet.

Vice President Kamala Harris met with civil rights and reproductive freedom leaders Monday to discuss how to protect women's health care following the Supreme Court overturning Roe. v. Wade. 

KAMALA HARRIS DECLARES ‘BORDER IS SECURE’ AS THOUSANDS OF ILLEGALS FLOOD INTO US EVERY DAY

The Spectator contributing editor Stephen L. Miller asked if the appearance was "Something that can't be done on Zoom?"

Broadcaster Andrew Lawton was one of many critics who pointed out the hypocrisy of her travel, pointedly asking, "You flying?"

Politician Lavern Spicer responded to the tweet by appearing to jokingly warn Harris, "I hope you’re flying coach because, you know, private jets are bad for the earth."

Townhall writer Brad Slager asked what sort of vehicle Harris would use as well, inquiring, "Are you taking one of Biden's trains, or scorching the ozone with some G6 exhaust fumes?"

US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a meeting with North Carolina state legislators on reproductive rights at the Carole Hoefener Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, US, on Thursday, July 21, 2022. 

VIDEO CAPTURES MIGRANTS IN CAMO SCALING ARIZONA WALL AFTER HARRIS SAYS BORDER SECURE

Some commentators appeared to criticize Harris for talking about environmental issues when inflation is both a headlining problem and in the name of the bill itself. 

Commentator Dana Loesch asked why Harris was traveling to discuss the climate when the Inflation Reduction Act literally has "inflation" in its name, quipping, "I thought it was an inflation bill."

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 01: U.S. Kamala Harris embraces U.S. President Joe Biden.

Red State managing editor Brandon Morse asked, "But what about the inflation that's effecting the rest of us?"

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.