Kamala Harris 'elevated above her ability' as office turmoil ensues: Devine

Recent reports of increasing turmoil within Vice President Kamala Harris' office is leading to renewed speculation whether the California Democrat is unfit for the high office she holds.

New York Post columnist Miranda Devine told Fox News on Monday that the former senator was "elevated above her ability" when President Biden chose her as his running mate.

Devine, author of the new book "Laptop From Hell" chronicling the contents of Hunter Biden's infamous computer, said it has become clear that Harris was tapped because she fulfills the subjective identity requirements of contemporary Democrats.

"The problem is she really was elevated above her ability. She was chosen by Joe Biden not because of her quality of her work or her intellect," Devine said. "It was because she was a woman -- and she was a woman of color. And that puts her in a bad position. And it puts America in a terrible position."

"Fox News Primetime" host Tammy Bruce noted how an operations staffer in Harris' office named David Gins tweeted a photo of himself at a desk with a caption gushing about how much he "love[s] my job" – after news broke of other staffers fleeing the building.

"It’s frightening because this is a woman the heart beat away from the presidency," Devine said of Harris. "The president himself is 78 years old. So you want your vice president to be ready to lead. She can’t even lead her own office. These reports have been coming in a steady drumbeat for months, actually."

Devine noted Harris' 2020 presidential bid "bottomed out" when even the staunchest Democrats turned away from her campaign.

She added that the face that former staffers are going on-the-record and not commenting anonymously about their misgivings with Harris shows there is a true issue with her.

"This is from people who are putting their names to it. This is coming from the White House. She is obviously not someone who plays very well with others," she said