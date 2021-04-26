Kamala Harris slammed by Texas lawmaker for new border 'excuse': 'It's not COVID and you know it'

Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, joined Fox News’ "Fox & Friends" and said Vice President Kamala Harris is using COVID-19 as an excuse to avoid visiting the southern border.

REP. TROY NEHLS: [Coronavirus is] the excuse that this administration is going to use. And look at her. She's been jet-setting around this country, going to all the different blue states, talking about this infrastructure plan and everything else. So, no, this isn't COVID, Kamala. And you know it.

You just don't want to visit the southern border because you know what you're going to hear. You're going to hear from the border patrol, Department of Public Safety, immigration, small-town mayors and everyone that lives along that southern border that you are doing a horrible job. You're in complete denial and you need to fix the southern border. That's what she would hear if she visited it. So she's going to use the excuse like everything else.

…

It is a poor excuse. But what else was she going to say? She's got to come up with some excuse. And COVID just seems to be the word of the day every day and probably for the next several weeks or months. They don’t know how to handle this, quite honestly.

…

They do not put the American people first. And I've said this several times. I said we must put America first. But they added a word into it. They're putting Central America first. She wants to go down and visit Guatemala and Honduras. She doesn't want to go down to our southern border. And we need to continue to keep up the pressure. [Go] visit the southern border and talk about this issue, show the American people the crisis we have at the southern border.

And this is such an easy fix -- revert back to Trump's policy. Kamala, you're in charge of this now. Remember, you're the point person on this. You need to get up this morning, you need to call President Trump and ask him, say, ‘Sir, how did you have such a secure southern border?’ And he'll tell her, ‘You need to go back to Remain in Mexico. You need to get rid of this catch and release and you need to finish the wall.’ That's how we solve this problem. And it could be done today.

