Kamala Harris-backed bail fund, other groups wreaking havoc on communities: Former MN congressional candidate

After a Kamala Harris-backed Minnesota bail fund helped free an alleged domestic abuser who is now accused of murder, former Republican Minnesota congressional candidate Lacy Lee Johnson expressed concern for the vice president's "reckless disregard for communities." Harris had promoted the bail group during the 2020 campaign, urging her Twitter followers to donate to the group in June of that year during the George Floyd protests.

MINNESOTA MAN FREED BY KAMALA HARRIS-SUPPORTED BAIL FUND NOW CHARGED WITH MURDER

LACY LEE JOHNSON: What our audience needs to know is that I live in these communities. And, three weeks ago, the neighbor across the alley from me buried their only child, 25 years old, a great man--because he was murdered, just stopping at a convenience store.

They recently arrested six suspects and out of the six, – I was just told yesterday, two of the six had been bailed out by organizations, either Minnesota Freedom Fund or a similar organization. And so I’m seeing the havoc that this is producing in our community. And I consider it just a reckless disregard for the safety of the community, especially Black communities that they pretend that they care about.

