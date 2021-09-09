Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Kamala Harris-backed bail fund, other groups wreaking havoc on communities: Former MN congressional candidate

Minnesota man freed by Kamala Harris-supported bail fund now charged with murder

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Former MN congressional candidate rips Kamala-supported bail fund: ‘Reckless disregard for communities’ Video

Former MN congressional candidate rips Kamala-supported bail fund: ‘Reckless disregard for communities’

Former Republican Minneapolis congressional candidate Lacy Lee Johnson on accused killer who was once freed by the Minnesota Freedom Fund.

After a Kamala Harris-backed Minnesota bail fund helped free an alleged domestic abuser who is now accused of murder, former Republican Minnesota congressional candidate Lacy Lee Johnson expressed concern for the vice president's "reckless disregard for communities." Harris had promoted the bail group during the 2020 campaign, urging her Twitter followers to donate to the group in June of that year during the George Floyd protests. 

MINNESOTA MAN FREED BY KAMALA HARRIS-SUPPORTED BAIL FUND NOW CHARGED WITH MURDER

LACY LEE JOHNSON: What our audience needs to know is that I live in these communities. And, three weeks ago, the neighbor across the alley from me buried their only child, 25 years old, a great man--because he was murdered, just stopping at a convenience store. 

They recently arrested six suspects and out of the six, – I was just told yesterday, two of the six had been bailed out by organizations, either Minnesota Freedom Fund or a similar organization. And so I’m seeing the havoc that this is producing in our community. And I consider it just a reckless disregard for the safety of the community, especially Black communities that they pretend that they care about.

WATCH FULL VIDEO BELOW:

Former Minnesota congressional candidate blasts Kamala Harris-backed bail fund Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.