Trump praises granddaughter's golf skills, says she may be able to beat him 'someday'

Kai Trump joined the president on his trip to UFC 314

Kai Trump posts footage of her golfing with her grandfather in wake of electoral victory

Kai Trump posts footage of her golfing with her grandfather in wake of electoral victory

Kai Trump posted content of her golfing with her grandfather on Sunday. The videos were taken at Mar-a-Lago days after Trump decisively won the 2024 presidential race. (Credit: @kaitrumpgolfer via Instagram)

President Donald Trump praised his granddaughter Kai’s golf skills in a new video she posted recapping her trip to UFC 314 on Monday.

The president dished on whether Kai would be able to beat him on the course someday. The 17-year-old is set to play collegiate golf at the University of Miami.

Kai Trump in South Carolina

Kai Trump reacts to her putt during the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley Golf Club in Graniteville, South Carolina, on March 19, 2025. (Augusta Chronicle/USA Today Network)

"I just wanna say that I play a lot of golf with Kai and she's a fantastic golfer," Trump said in the video. "She's a scratch player, which is amazing. I think some day in the not-too-distant future she's gonna be much better than scratch. 

"But she's doing really well and she wins a lot of matches. And some day she'll be able to beat her grandfather, but I'm not sure when that'll be... it might be a long time."

Trump’s prowess on the golf course is well documented. He’s routinely snapped golfing with athletes across the sports spectrum. He recently played and won the senior club championship at Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida.

Donald and Kai Trump golfing

Donald Trump and Kai Trump during the Pro-Am tournament before the LIV Golf series at Trump National Doral on Oct. 27, 2022. (Jasen Vinlove-USA Today Sports)

Kai committed to the Hurricanes in August, saying in a post on Instagram she was "beyond excited" to be heading to the Sunshine State to continue her golfing career. 

"I would like to thank my mom, Vanessa, and my dad, Don, for always supporting me through my journey. I would also like to thank my great team for getting me to this point."

Tiger Woods and Kai Trump

Kai Trump and Tiger Woods arrive on the course during the final round of The Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines Golf Course on Feb. 16, 2025, in La Jolla, California. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Kai attends The Benjamin School, the same school as Tiger Woods’ son, Charlie, in Palm Beach, Florida.

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

