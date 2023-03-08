Justin Trudeau says 'trans women are women' in ridiculed Women's Day tweet: 'Women cannot have a penis'

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau argued on Twitter that "trans woman are women" while celebrating International Women’s Day on Wednesday in a ridiculed tweet.

Trudeau put out an official statement earlier that morning, arguing that the day is a time to work towards a more "equitable future" for women. That included "trans women" as well, according to the prime minister.

"When women and girls are empowered, entire families, communities, and societies succeed. So today, as we mark #IWD2023 and celebrate the incredible women and girls in our lives, let’s keep working to build a more equal and equitable future," Trudeau tweeted.

He added, "And with a disturbing rise in anti-transgender hate here in Canada and around the world recently, I want to be very clear about one more thing: Trans women are women. We will always stand up to this hate –whenever and wherever it occurs."

MUSEUM OF AMERICAN WOMEN TO FEATURE ‘TRANSGENDER WOMEN’ IN ORDER TO BE ‘INCLUSIVE’

Various social media users mocked the tweet and criticized Trudeau for promoting biological men and transgender ideology during International Women’s Day.

Clinical psychologist Jordan Peterson replied, "Customary obeisance to the radical leftist gender benders and narcissists on a day hypothetically devoted to (remember them?) women. I've never seen a politician with the possible exception of @VP Kamala Harris strike so many false notes..."

"Nah," The Dossier publisher Jordan Schachtel commented.

"If ‘woman’ doesn't meaning anything, there's no point celebrating women is there?" columnist Andrew Lawton tweeted.

"This is what happens when you have a TikTok influencer in charge of a NATO country," Ottawa Citizen and National Post columnist Terry Glavin joked.

RedState Deputy Editor Kira Davis wrote, "Thank you, Prime Minister Blackface. Without a man to mansplain what a woman is, how could I ever know? Thanks for the ‘clarity!’"

"Women cannot have a penis, hope this helps," GBNews panelist Adam Brooks tweeted.

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs put out a similar message from her Twitter account on Wednesday.

"On this International Women's Day I want to make it clear that trans women are women, they are welcome here, and any bill that harasses or threatens their safety will swiftly meet my veto stamp," Hobbs wrote.

TWITTER LAUGHS, GROANS AS JILL BIDEN GIVES BIOLOGICAL MALE WOMEN OF COURAGE AWARD: ‘UP YOUR GAME, LADIES’

First Lady Jill Biden was previously slammed Wednesday for presenting an award to a biological Argentinian male at the White House’s International Women of Courage Awards ceremony.

Alba Rueda was described as a "transgender woman who was kicked out of classrooms, barred for sitting for exams, refused job opportunities, subjected to violence, and rejected by her family. But in the face of these challenges, she worked to end violence and discrimination against the LGBTQ plus community in Argentina."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The State Department also promoted the event as featuring "11 extraordinary women from around the world who are working to build a brighter future for all."