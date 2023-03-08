Democrats who can't define 'woman' celebrate International Women's Day

A number of Democrats across the country celebrated International Women's Day on Wednesday, despite having previously been either unwilling or unable to provide a definition of what a "woman" is.

The apparent inability by many on the political left to provide a definition of a "woman" became a point of contention following now-Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson refusing to define the word when asked during her confirmation hearing last year.

"Today, on [International Women's Day], we celebrate all the women around the world who lead the way, all while contending with the weight of parenting, cost of child care, scourge of sexism – including pay disparities – and now, for many, the loss of their right to abortion care," Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra wrote on Twitter Wednesday.

Last year, however, Becerra struggled to respond during a congressional hearing when asked by Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill., "What is a woman? Can you define the word?"

"Congresswoman, I’m looking at you, and I think you’re a woman. How much more do you want me to give you?" he responded at the time.

Becerra was joined by Sens. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., and Michael Bennet, D-Colo., who also wouldn't provide the definition of a "woman" when asked by Fox News Digital last year.

"Today, we celebrate the invaluable contributions and accomplishments of women in Georgia and around the world. Happy International Women’s Day!" Warnock said on Twitter, while Bennet thanked "every woman" who he said taught him to stand up for the "rights of all."

Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, who also refused to answer Fox's questions on the definition of a woman tweeted, "This [International Women's Day], we honor the women who blazed the path of equality before us and celebrate the women leaders of today and tomorrow! Together, we will work to carry the torch left to us – and will make it glow even brighter."

Multiple Biden administration agencies also celebrated International Women's Day despite previously refusing to answer, "What is a woman?"

The U.S. Department of Education, Department of Health and Human Services and National Institutes of Heath also each recognized International Women's Day even though they were unable to provide a definition of a "woman" when asked by Fox last year.

A number of Republican women have sharply pushed back on Democrats' seeming unwillingness to define what a woman is, including Sens. Katie Britt, R-Ala., and Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn.

"Many of the same people who want to destroy Title IX and who can’t even define what a woman is are now celebrating Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day. The irony is certainly not lost on me," Britt told Fox News Digital.

"Throughout history, Alabama women have strengthened their communities, our state and our nation through everyday deeds and landmark achievements. These incredible women should be honored – not erased by a radical leftwing agenda," she added.

Blackburn echoed Britt's sentiment, describing the left's push for "equality" as a "full scale war on women."

"Men and women are already equal under the law, but they have real biological differences that we must respect and celebrate," Blackburn told Fox. "By insisting that men can become women, the left is destroying what it means to be a woman and is pushing women and girls out of sports, public life, and positions of leadership."

"Instead of promoting and supporting real women, this administration is fixated on promoting folks that used to be men. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson showcased this absurdity for the American people and proved how far the left will go to promote their anti-women agenda," she added.

Fox News' Timothy H.J. Nerozzi and Aubrie Spady contributed to this report.