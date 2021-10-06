'2SLGBTQQIA+ people': Trudeau mocked for latest iteration of term for sexual identities

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau turned heads on the internet with the latest iteration of the acronym for sexual identities, which includes LGBT… but doesn't start with it.

Trudeau decided to commemorate the Sisters in Spirit vigil, an event dedicated to people of specific sexual identities who had gone missing or had been murdered.

"People across the country are lighting candles to honour Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people who are missing or have been murdered," Trudeau posted on Facebook and Twitter. "We must continue to work together, raise awareness, and advocate to end this ongoing national tragedy," he added with the hashtag "Sisters In Spirit."

Carolyn Bennett, the Canadian Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, provided more context in her own message regarding the Sisters In Spirit vigil.

"I urge all Canadians to take time today to honour the Indigenous women, girls and Two Spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning, intersex and asexual (2SLGBTQQIA+) people who are missing or have been murdered," Bennett said in a statement on Monday. "We offer support to the families and communities who bear the grief of their loss and to the survivors whose lives have been forever changed."

While most Americans and Canadians may be more familiar with the LGBTQ acronym, the "2S" at the beginning of Trudeau's latest version appears to be an effort to prioritize Indigenous people, from whom the "Two Spirit" sexual identity – which involves both male and female aspects – derives.

Yet many online influencers didn't pick up what Trudeau was putting down, and they mocked the prime minister for "button mashing."

British rapper Nzube Olisaebuka Udezue, best known by his stage name ZUBY, quipped, "Headbutting the keyboard is now a sexuality."

"Is that the actual acronym now or did his cat walk across the keyboard?" conservative commentator Matt Walsh tweeted to his nearly 700,000 followers.

"Trudeau’s button mashing at this point," commentator Siraj Hashmi tweeted to his 100,000 followers.

"Is 2SLGBTQQIA his laptop password?" video journalist Luke Rudlowski quipped.