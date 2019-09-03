Justice Kavanaugh spotted spending down time taking part in running race

Ever wondered how Supreme Court justices spend their down time? Well for Justice Brett Kavanaugh, running's a welcome diversion.

The latest addition to the high court was spotted participating in a 5K at the end of August -- and did fairly well.

According to The Cape Gazette, Kavanaugh was one of nearly 250 runners to participate in the Dewey Beach Patrol races on Aug. 24 in Delaware.

Kavanaugh, who is reportedly somewhat of an exercise fanatic, finished third in his age group (50-54) with a time of 7:53 per minute. The 54-year-old jurist placed 12th overall, according to results posted online.

Like his colleague Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Kavanaugh spends a good amount of time in the Supreme Court's upper-floor gym.

The race came amid renewed attention paid to Ginsburg's athletic grit as she fought pancreatic cancer.

"She's very tough; she is very determined," Fox News host Shannon Bream said in August, adding "it's almost a joke about how great she is at pushups and everything else."

Ginsburg, who was famously close with former Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, defended Kavanaugh as a qualified jurist amid questions that court picks had become too politicized.

Kavanaugh faced a notoriously tough and polarized confirmation process in 2018, complete with accusations of sexual misconduct from his youth, but was able to gather senators' support after a fiery speech defending his reputation.

Fox News' Bill Mears and Shannon Bream contributed to this report.