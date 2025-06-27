New WHO report fails to rule out COVID-19 lab leak origin as China continues to impede investigation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A World Health Organization (WHO) scientific advisory group on Friday released a report on the origins of COVID-19, concluding that available evidence suggests the deadly pandemic was caused by "zoonotic spillover," either directly from bats or through an intermediate host.

The report from the Scientific Advisory Group for the Origins of Novel Pathogens (SAGO), which claims to be a panel of 27 independent, international, multidisciplinary experts, said that much of the information needed to fully evaluate all hypotheses has not been provided.

However, still citing a believed cause, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that "all hypotheses must remain on the table, including zoonotic spillover and lab leak."

As the Wall Street Journal previously reported, the WHO's COVID-19 origin findings come amid a pattern of suspicious activity.

The WHO traveled to China in early 2021 with British zoologist Dr. Peter Daszak, who was disbarred last year from doing work for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and is accused of using American taxpayer dollars to fund gain-of-function research at the bat lab in Wuhan, China.

Once at the Wuhan lab, Daszak and others were allegedly blocked from doing any of the research necessary to investigate.

As noted by the White House when highlighting a report from the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, "The Proximal Origin of SARS-CoV-2" publication — which was used repeatedly by public health officials and the media to discredit the lab leak theory — was prompted by Dr. [Anthony] Fauci to push the preferred narrative that COVID-19 originated in nature.

The WHO said it had requested that China share hundreds of genetic sequences from individuals with COVID-19 early in the pandemic, more detailed information about the animals sold at markets in Wuhan, and information on work done and biosafety conditions at laboratories in Wuhan.

To date, China has not shared this information either with SAGO or the WHO.

"I thank each of the 27 members of SAGO for dedicating their time and expertise to this very important scientific undertaking over more than three years," Ghebreyesus wrote in a statement. "… We continue to appeal to China and any other country that has information about the origins of COVID-19 to share that information openly, in the interests of protecting the world from future pandemics."

SAGO published its initial findings and recommendations in a report on June 9, 2022. The most recent report updates the evaluation based on peer-reviewed papers and reviews, as well as available unpublished information and field studies, interviews and other reports, including audit findings, government reports and intelligence reports.

Those part of SAGO convened in various formats 52 times, conducted briefings with researchers, academics, journalists and others, according to the WHO.

"As the report says, this is not solely a scientific endeavor, it is a moral and ethical imperative," Marietjie Venter, chair of the group, wrote in a statement. "Understanding the origins of SARS-CoV-2 and how it sparked a pandemic is needed to help prevent future pandemics, save lives and livelihoods, and reduce global suffering."

"The work to understand the origins of SARS-CoV-2 remains unfinished," the WHO wrote in a statement. "WHO welcomes any further evidence on the origins of COVID-19, and SAGO remains committed to reviewing any new information should it become available."