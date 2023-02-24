Judge Jeanine Pirro: 'I would bet my house' on a hung jury in Alex Murdaugh trial

Fox News' Judge Jeanine Pirro said the prosecutor in the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh may have missed important points that could sway the jury on "The Five."

ALEX MURDAUGH: TIMELINE OF ONCE-POWERFUL SOUTH CAROLINA LAWYER'S SPECTACULAR DOWNFALL

JUDGE JEANINE PIRRO: [Alex Murdaugh] is, without a doubt, one of the best, not just defendant, certainly the best defendant, but the best witness I've seen on a courtroom stand. Nobody can put words in his mouth, as hard as they try. No one can pull the wool over his eyes. He is sharper right now than that prosecutor is, and that prosecutor has a game plan.

This guy has to have a terrific memory to be able to be keep straight on the lies that he's telling, okay, but what's going on today is that he has consistently added another possibility. And so some juror is going to say there could be someone out there who did this. But if the prosecutor has any brains – and I don't like that cross-examination yesterday – I like him, he's a bulldog, but you can't be a bulldog straight for two days. The jury is gone. They left after the third time you stole, and you looked in their eyes, okay. They're saying he's a liar, a thief and a con man. He says, "I am."

But the problem is that when he said he left this scene, and he goes back within two minutes, all of a sudden he calls him again. Why is he calling Mags and "Pawpaw" again? And he's making 293 footsteps, he's pacing. He's pacing because they're not answering the phone, but he's only 1,100 yards away. All he has to do is get back in the golf cart and go back there.

But the prosecutor isn't making the point the way he should. His summation has to be brilliant, and he has to hit all the points that he missed. Understand one thing: A verdict in a criminal case, a murder case, any criminal case, has to be beyond a reasonable doubt, unanimous. I would bet my house that there's one person who's going to hang on this jury, if not more than one.