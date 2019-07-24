Juan Williams on Mueller hearings: Republicans benefited but Democrats 'laid out case for obstruction'

Fox News' Juan Williams said President Trump and his fellow Republicans benefitted from former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's testimony on Wednesday -- but said the Democrats walked away having "laid out a case for obstruction."

"Absolutely no chill pill for [Trump] tonight. He's exuberant, the man is bubbling. He's like champagne," Williams said on "The Five," garnering a laugh from his co-hosts.

Williams said the testimony, which many analysts said reflected poorly on Mueller, benefitted Republicans -- even though many of them spoke out against the hearings prior to Wednesday.

"It's easy to forget Trump and the Republicans didn't want these hearings but you get the hearings and now you get into a situation where I think a lot of people are saying you know what we thought the movie was gonna be better than the book. It turns out the book was better than the movie. Especially for the Democrats," he said.

Williams and co-host Jesse Watters argued over whether Republicans welcomed the testimony.

The political analyst still, however, felt Democrats maid their points on obstruction and Russian interference.

"But you can't get away from the facts and I think that's what the Democrats tried to show today. They laid out the case for obstruction. They laid out that Russia interfered and as you know as you heard even at the very end from Adam Schiff... he still thinks that there is a case to be made here," Williams said.

Watters blasted Mueller's testimony.

"He couldn't follow the questions, he didn't know what was in his own report. It was truthfully Wiseman's report, they just slapped Mueller's name on it. He was not running this investigation he was asleep at the wheel," Watters said.

"They tried to them out because he's got such a great brand because you served this country honorably for so many years. But he had no clue what was going on. No clue about the hiring process. He didn't know any of the details. He was stammering and he was stumbling."