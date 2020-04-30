Juan Williams downplays newly unsealed documents in Michael Flynn case: 'This is no bombshell'

"The Five." co-hosts Greg Gutfeld and Juan Williams weighed in Thursday on the FBI's handling of the criminal investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

Communications unsealed Wednesday revealed that top bureau officials discussed their motivations for interviewing Flynn in the White House on Jan. 24, 2017 -- and openly questioned if their "goal" was "to get him to lie, so we can prosecute him or get him fired."

"I love that these guys got busted by their own notes ... in an effort to frame Flynn, they actually framed themselves and exonerated Flynn by taking notes," Gutfeld said. "But could [Trump] name Flynn as the new head of the FBI? Because that would be hilarious. I'm not sure."

More documents unsealed Thursday indicate that Peter Strzok -- the now-disgraced anti-Trump former head of FBI counterintelligence -- ordered the investigation of former national security adviser Flynn to remain open even after it was slated to be closed due to a lack of so-called "derogatory" information.

Williams dismissed the documents, saying they do nothing to exonerate Flynn.

"To me this is no bombshell. I mean, clearly, Flynn said to the court, he admitted his own guilt. He said he lied and then he said he took responsibility," Williams said. "And then the president, President Trump sent out a tweet saying he lied to the vice president. 'That's why I fired him.'"

Williams described the notes as "typical law enforcement techniques."

"They had the transcript of the conversation with the Russian [ambassador]," Williams said. "And the question was, was he going to confess or was he going to lie? So what's the bombshell?"

In late 2017, Flynn pleaded guilty to making false statements to Strzok and another agent during that White House interview about conversations with then-Russian ambassador to the U.S. Sergey Kislyak. But he has yet to be sentenced and his team has sought to withdraw his guilty plea, citing "egregious" FBI misconduct.

