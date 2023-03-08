Joy Reid goes on another tear against Florida governor: 'If it ain't White, it ain't right in DeSantistan'

MSNBC’s Joy Reid went on another lengthy tear against Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., on Tuesday, insisting that the governor’s mantra is "if it ain't White, it ain't right" ahead of new Florida legislation.

"The ReidOut" host listed several upcoming bills that are set to be reviewed in the Florida House and Senate, claiming that bills against diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs and discussing sexual identity in schools represent DeSantis’ racism.

"Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis opened a new session of the Florida legislature today, vowing to continue to use his power for political retribution," Reid said. "Republicans have a supermajority in the state legislature and are set to pass a full slate of repressive laws on the governor’s wishlist. If you’re a teacher, you can't talk about gender identity with students from the third grade to the eighth grade. You are not allowed to use any pronoun except the one you were assigned at birth."

"Do you want to major or minor in gender studies in college?" she continued. "Well, not if Republicans get their way. They’re considering legislation that would put a stop to that, and any discussion of intersectionality at the college level. And it would end any diversity, equity, and inclusion programs. I guess if it ain't White, it ain't right in DeSantistan."

Among other bills Reid listed was a "blogger bill" that, if signed, "would require any blogger writing about government officials to register with the Florida Office of Legislative Services or the Commission on Ethics."

While Reid listed this bill under the "Governor’s wishlist," DeSantis criticized the bill himself on Tuesday, stating that it wasn’t anything he’s "ever supported."

"Every person in the legislature can file bills. I see these people filing bills and there are these articles with my face on the article, saying ‘bloggers are going to have to register with the state,’ attributing it to me," DeSantis said. "That’s not anything I’ve ever supported, I don’t support. I’ve been very clear on what we are doing."

Prior to the governor's statement, Reid had previously described the blogger bill as "the latest salvo from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his war on all things woke."

"There's a separate bill that would force anyone who writes about public figures and gets paid for it to register with the government. Basically forcing people to get government permission to form an opinion," Reid continued Tuesday.

"The legislature is eager to clear DeSantis's path to the presidential nomination by silencing any opposing views or risking any unhelpful stories about him or them," she later added.

Reid has frequently used her show to attack the Florida governor and accuse him of promoting White supremacy. In August, she claimed that DeSantis was aiming to create a "sort of White nationalist environment everywhere or else."

In October, ahead of the Florida gubernatorial election, she argued that DeSantis turned his state into a "modern-day version of Jim Crow."

"If there’s a state that better exemplifies the rot of MAGA Republican rule than the state of Florida that the governor has named in very Orwellian fashion ‘the free state of Florida,’ I honestly don’t know what it is," Reid said.