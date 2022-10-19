Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

Joy Reid claims DeSantis has turned Florida into a 'modern-day version of Jim Crow'

Reid had also attacked Georgia's new voting law as 'Jim Crow' despite record turnout following its passage

By Lindsay Kornick | Fox News
Joy Reid: Florida is 'modern-day' Jim Crow thanks to DeSantis Video

Joy Reid: Florida is 'modern-day' Jim Crow thanks to DeSantis

MSNBC's Joy Reid issues a lengthy monologue on Wednesday claiming that Florida has become the "modern-day version of Jim Crow" after DeSantis' conservative policies.

MSNBC’s Joy Reid labeled Florida the "modern-day version of Jim Crow" during her opening monologue on "The ReidOut" Wednesday.

Reid launched into a lengthy attack on Florida as run by the Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, "We begin tonight with Florida, which I would argue, even with Texas existing, has emerged as the modern state in this country that comes the closest to a modern-day version of Jim Crow." 

"Just hear me out," she continued. "If there’s a state that better exemplifies the rot of MAGA Republican rule than the state of Florida that the governor has named in very Orwellian fashion ‘the free state of Florida,’ I honestly don’t know what it is."

FLORIDA GOV. RON DESANTIS HAND DELIVERS $1,000 BONUS TO FIRST RESPONDERS WORKING HURRICANE IAN RESPONSE

Joy Reid claimed Florida has been turned into a "modern-day version of Jim Crow"

Joy Reid claimed Florida has been turned into a "modern-day version of Jim Crow" (MSNBC)

She explained, "I mean, Florida has it all. A law banning gay people from declaring their existence at school. Teachers can actually get fired for it. A law against anti-racist policies at work, like you have to let the racism be in the workplace or else. Book bans and requirements for patriotic Christian education propaganda in public schools, and, of course, a concerted effort to make it as hard as possible for anyone who might vote for the out of power party, the Democrats, hashtag Black people, to vote, or to have representative districts. Florida’s Jim Crow governor Ron DeSantis even has his own office of election crimes."

Reid used similar language when attacking Georgia’s voting laws in the past, calling them the "end of democracy" and "Jim Crow American." Despite this, Georgia saw record-levels of turnout in both the primaries and early voting.

'JIM CROW 2.0?' CONSERVATIVES BLAST DEMOCRATIC FEARMONGERING AFTER GEORGIA SMASHES EARLY VOTING RECORDS

Reid has frequently accused DeSantis of leading a White nationalist movement in his state based on his conservative policies, such as the Parental Rights in Education bill, which Reid and other media members labeled "Don’t Say Gay."

MSNBC host Joy Reid and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

MSNBC host Joy Reid and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (Theo Wargo/Getty Images Ms. Foundation for Women | Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

She also accused DeSantis of only giving voting assistance to Republican counties following the damage from Hurricane Ian.

"Now Ron DeSantis is saying, you know what, Lee County? I’ll make it easier for you to vote in the drop boxes that Marco Rubio says might be blown up, you can use them, but I’m only going to put them in Republican areas, White areas, not going to put them where anybody who ain’t White is voting. He has election police. He wants intimidation because he will win at any cost," Reid said.

DeSantis’ office attacked this claim, made by Reid as well as other mainstream media outlets, in a statement, noting that the counties in question were the only ones to request assistance.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks during a press conference to update information about the on ongoing efforts to help people after hurricane Ian passed through the area on October 4, 2022 in Cape Coral, Florida. 

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks during a press conference to update information about the on ongoing efforts to help people after hurricane Ian passed through the area on October 4, 2022 in Cape Coral, Florida.  (Getty Images)

"When you compare the reports on preparation for voting in other counties to that in the three that were granted emergency relief, the distinction is clear," the statement read.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.