Joy Reid ridicules Christian-themed Super Bowl ads: 'Jesus wouldn't spend millions on TV ads'

MSNBC host Joy Reid joined Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., in criticizing two Super Bowl ads promoting the message of humility and loving one's enemies that Jesus Christ taught in the Gospels.

Reid mocked the ads for attempting to promote the "brand" of Jesus, and insisted that the commercials were uncharacteristic of the Son of God Himself, claiming He would have never spent millions on TV ads.

Reid also pointed out that a group connected to the ads' creators is a conservative Christian legal organization that has "led fights against abortion" and "is designated as a LGBTQ hate group."

The two ads Reid zeroed in on were part of the "Servant Foundation’s" "He Gets Us" campaign, a collection of viral ads spreading Jesus’ crucial Gospel messages of love and peace.

The Servant Foundation spent over ten million dollars total on two short Super Bowl TV spots promoting Christ’s message on Sunday night, with one urging viewers to practice humility as we are all children of God.

The second ad featured a more controversial lesson, depicting black and white images of people screaming at one another during several recent incidents of civil unrest in America. The short spot ended with the message, "Jesus loved the people we hate."

Not everyone appreciated the lesson. Rep. Ocasio-Cortez slammed the ads on Sunday, claiming, "Something tells me Jesus would *not* spend millions of dollars on Super Bowl ads to make fascism look benign."

Following the liberal politician’s criticism, Reid tore into the ads during MSNBC’s "The ReidOut" Monday evening.

She began by trashing this year’s Super Bowl ads in general, saying they "were really not that great," and then focused on the Christian spots. She said, "what those ads didn’t tell you is who was behind the He Gets Us campaign. It’s part of a $100 million campaign to help promote Christianity and build the brand of Jesus, according to its backers."

In a sarcastic tone, Reid quipped, "Because his brand has really just never been built before."

The host then pointed out the individuals connected to the group behind the ads, mentioning that "Hobby Lobby" founder David Green is a donor. Reid told her viewers that Green is a funder of "right-wing religious causes."

Reid explained how the Servant Foundation donated "more than $50 million to the Alliance Defending Freedom , a group that has led fights against abortion and non-discrimination laws, and is designated as an anti-LGBTQ hate group."

She also reminded viewers that the Alliance Defending Freedom is the conservative legal group that "drafted the Mississippi law at the heart of the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe V. Wade," and pointed out that the group is "behind a Texas lawsuit seeking to reverse the FDA’s approval of the abortion pill."

Reid added, "In other words, it’s not as apolitical as ‘He Gets Us’ claims,"

The host also added one more dig against the ads, stating, "And I think it is fair to say Jesus Christ wouldn’t spend millions of dollars on television ads promoting his image."