Joy Behar rejects Joe Rogan's apology following podcast criticism: 'I don't know that he can be reformed'

Joy Behar, co-host of ABC's liberal daytime gabfest "The View," is rejecting comedian Joe Rogan's apology following the criticism he's received from various celebrity musicians over some of the content in his podcast discussions concerning the coronavirus pandemic.

During a Monday segment focused on Rogan's podcast "The Joe Rogan Experience," Behar claimed this wasn't the first time the former UFC fighter had been chastised before "before going back to his craziness," and declared that she wasn't sure he could be "reformed."

JOE ROGAN BREAKS SILENCE AFTER NEIL YOUNG'S SPOTIFY CONTROVERSY

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg began the segment by playing an Instagram video posted by Rogan, showing him apologizing to anyone he might have "pissed off" with the content of his podcast. She also noted Spotify CEO Daniel Ek's commitment to having measures in place to address misinformation concerning the pandemic following a number of artists, including Neil Young and Joni Mitchell, requesting their content be removed from the platform because of Rogan.

Rogan has been criticized in the past for spreading "misinformation" related to the pandemic and vaccines. He once told his listeners who were "young and healthy" that he didn't feel they should take the coronavirus vaccine. He did, however, express that he felt the vaccines were safe.

"Hasn't he been also chastised and corrected and then just goes back to his craziness again?" Behar said, without mentioning any specific instance of Rogan being chastised or an example of what she felt constituted "craziness."

"I mean I don't know that he can be reformed," she oddly added, again without explaining what she meant by "reformed."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Later in the discussion, Behar said she was "disappointed" that more musicians and singers didn't pull their content from Spotify in protest of Rogan.

"This would have been a good opportunity to show what you believe in, and I didn't see it. I only saw two people from the 60s and 70s. Let's see some young people do it. Let's see Taylor and those guys take a stand," she said, appearing to reference Taylor Swift.