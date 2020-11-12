Joy Behar: Trump is ‘so evil’ that he wants Biden to inherit spreading coronavirus pandemic

“The View” co-host Joy Behar said Thursday that she believes President Trump is “so evil” that he’s pleased with growing coronavirus cases and hospitalizations because President-elect Joe Biden will have to deal with the consequences.

“It occurs to me that Trump is so evil, at this point, I really think he’s evil," Behar said. "I think he absolutely relishes the idea that things are getting worse and it’s going to be in Biden’s lap. I really think he likes that, that’s how sick he is.”

Earlier in the segment Behar dismissed any chance that Trump supporters will wear masks and socially distance to help slow the spread of coronavirus.

“Trump voters have drunk the Kool-Aid, they’re not gonna listen. I mean, they went to those rallies without masks,” Behar said. “As far as people wearing masks, they’re not gonna do it.”

The outspoken liberal added that Trump could simply ask supporters to wear a mask if he wanted to combat coronavirus but she doesn’t expect it to happen anytime soon.

“He’s afraid of the country the being locked down and him being locked up,” Behar said.

The comments came one day after coronavirus hospitalizations in the U.S. reached record highs for the second consecutive day.

The previous peak occurred in April when 59,940 patients were hospitalized with the virus in a single day.

The U.S. has recorded more than 241,000 deaths and nearly 10.4 million confirmed infections since the start of the pandemic, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. New cases have soared to more than 120,000 per day over the past week.

