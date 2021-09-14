Joy Behar defends AOC after Met Gala criticism: 'It takes balls to do that'

The View's Joy Behar defended Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., amid criticism she received for wearing a "Tax the Rich" dress to Monday night's Met Gala.

Critics blasted AOC as oblivious for having worn the dress while attending such an elite event, which was attended by who's who in Hollywood and the fashion industry.

"Nothing captures the hypocrisy of our ruling class more than wearing a dress that says ‘tax the rich’ at a gala whose ticket price is $35K for the uninvited. Lol these people are such clowns," Erielle Davidson, a senior policy analyst at the Jewish Institute for National Security of America, tweeted.

But Behar said she approved of the congresswoman's apparel.

"I didn't mind it," Behar said Tuesday. "I don't mind it."

The liberal host called Ocasio-Cortez brave for wearing the dress in a crowd of the rich Hollywood elite.

"She goes in to a situation where people are rich, and she basically says we're taxing you," Behar said, laughing. "That takes courage. It takes balls to do that."

Behar compared the scene to her going into the Republican National Convention and saying "Trump lost."

Guest host Mary Katharine Ham, however, joined social media users in calling out apparent hypocrisy on the red carpet. In countless photos, she noted, attendees are pictured maskless, while gala employees, volunteers and security personnel or dutifully wearing masks.

"Those folks who were rich didn't have masks, and everyone else did," Ham said. "Which I thought was interesting."

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg, who attended Monday's night fancy affair, chimed in to say that attendees had to wear masks once they headed inside for the start of the event.

Journalist Glenn Greenwald appeared to agree with Ham, saying that the photos exposed a "crude cultural segregation."

"While AOC's revolutionary and subversive socialist gown generated buzz, the normalization of maskless elites attended to by faceless servants is grotesque," Greenwald wrote in a post on Substack.

Ocasio-Cortez responded to the widespread criticism over her choice of attire on Instagram Tuesday afternoon.

"I and my body have been so heavily and relentlessly policed from all corners politically…we had a conversation about Taxing the Rich in front of the very people who lobby against it, and punctured the 4th wall of excess and spectacle," she wrote.