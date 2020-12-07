Journalist condemned for mocking Kelly Loeffler’s looks: 'Attack her policies, not her appearance'

Business Insider editor Manny Fidel was widely condemned on Sunday for mocking the physical appearance of Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., with many critics pointing out that a conservative would be absolutely vilified for judging a liberal politician in the same way.

Loeffler and her Democrat challenger Raphael Warnock faced off in a nationally televised debate just under one month before the Senate runoff election on Jan. 5. Fidel responded by tweeting four images of Loeffler, seemingly attempting to shame her for making similar faces in each image.

KELLY LOEFFLER AND RAPHAEL WARNOCK GEORGIA SENATE RUNOFF DEBATE: TOP 5 MOMENTS

“Here are 4 *different* screenshots of kelly loeffler during tonight's debate. i'm dead serious I took 4 separate screenshots,” editor Manny Fidel wrote to accompany four images of the Georgia Republican.

“If Republicans were doing this name calling and mocking of a woman that the Democrats on this thread are doing, it would be national news. Attack her policies, not her appearance,” one critic of Fidel’s tweet wrote.

Fidel was criticized by people on both sides of the aisle.

“Knock it off. I’m a liberal woman and sick of everyone picking apart women’s appearances whatever their ideology,” one person responded.

TRUMP URGES GEORGIA TO VOTE IN SENATE RUNOFFS AT RALLY, STILL HITS 'RIGGED' ELECTION

“An interesting thing happened. Joe Biden was 'elected' and it suddenly became acceptable to make fun of a woman’s looks again. Odd how that works,” one person noted while another wrote, “Or maybe we could *not* attack female politicians for their appearance? Just a thought.”

Many others had similar feedback:

