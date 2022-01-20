Josh Hawley: Biden making excuses for midterm loss

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-MO, warned President Biden during "Primetime" that he's "playing with fire" after trying to de-legitimize the outcome of the upcoming November midterm elections during his press conference Wednesday.

Sen. Josh Hawley: "I'm not sure that I really believe that little story the vice president just told there. If that is happening, I bet world leaders do have a lot of questions. They probably wonder who the heck is in charge in this White House, because it doesn't appear to be the president of the United States, and it sure doesn't appear to be the vice president of the United States. So who is really running the show? And after this disastrous first year? I mean, the American people want to know what is going on, and this is why they're in such trouble come November.

…

"But the bottom line is this, Pete, that our democracy is strong, that the American people are strong and in charge and their votes are the ones that count. Their voices are the ones that matter. And to try to de-legitimize those ahead of time, to try to say that whatever decision the American people make come to November is illegitimate because you don't think you're going to like the outcome of it. Boy, that is playing with fire. And that's exactly what the Democrats are doing. And unfortunately, they have a history of doing that, thinking they know better than the American people do. And that's just the same song, 50th verse that we're hearing from him again."

