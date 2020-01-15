Sen. Ernst on Iowa debate: 2020 Dems are 'so far from the mainstream' and what Iowans want

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, weighed in on Thusday night's Democratic debate and said the presidential candidates vying for their party's nomination “are so far from the mainstream and what Iowans want to see.”

“They’re promoting socialized medicine which could cost the American people $32 trillion," said Ernt speaking on “Fox & Friends” Wednesday morning. "They’re promoting the Green New Deal and all that goes with it, which would kill our farm economy there in Iowa, take away the very cars we drive.”

“It's just not what Americans want to see,” she continued. “It just shows how far to the left these Democrats have gone and the ugly reality this is today's Democratic Party.”

The six Democratic candidates met for a televised debate in Des Moines, Iowa, in the last before the state’s all-important caucuses on Feb. 3. They focused mostly on attacking President Trump, with a few fiery exchanges against each other.

“It was not the most exciting debate ever, but I would say it was very telling that even though the debate was held in Iowa, these Democratic candidates are so far from the mainstream and what Iowans want to see,” Ernst said on Wednesday morning.

Ernst also addressed the “booming” economy, acknowledging an unemployment rate of 2.6 percent in Iowa in October, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which was lower than the national average of 3.6 percent.

“This economy is booming under President Donald Trump and the Republicans in Congress as well as our Republican leadership in the great state of Iowa under Governor Kim Reynolds,” Ernst said.

“We do have very low unemployment. Full employment in the state of Iowa. Great, strong economy,” she continued, adding that as she will be joining the president at the White House on Wednesday for the signing of the phase one China Trade Deal.

“We should have [the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement] USMCA done,” Ernst said. “That's what Iowans care about, is making sure that we're doing our job in Congress and that it is resonating with all of those voters back home in Iowa and it certainly is with a great economy.”