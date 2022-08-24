Jonathan Turley: Dems are praising Biden for circumventing Congress

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley questioned the legality of President Biden's student loan handout, saying it would receive a "chilly reception" before the Supreme Court Wednesday on "The Ingraham Angle."

JONATHAN TURLEY: Well, it is a little curious of an argument aside the Heroes Act, because they are citing a crisis that in May, they said had diminished to the point that it would change the status of Title 42 on the southern border that they cited the CDC's view of the lessening of the crisis as the basis and core for that argument. It's extremely dubious to argue that that act gives the president the right to basically toss aside $300 billion, as much as that, in student loans.

Even if the administration had some success initially, it's going to find a fairly chilly reception before the Supreme Court, which has really been demanding clarity on these issues, not the delegation of Congress to the executive branches. And what's weird is that these Democratic members are applauding their own institutional obsolescence. They are all giving these accolades to the president for circumventing Congress because he knows he couldn't get this through Congress.

